Dickson Urges Emergency All-Party Summit Over Rising Political Violence Ahead of 2027 Elections

Senator Seriake Dickson calls on IPAC, the National Peace Committee, INEC, and security agencies to convene an emergency all-party summit to address political violence threatening the 2027 general elections.

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has urged the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agencies to convene an emergency all-party summit.

Senator Dickson Calls for Emergency Peace Summit

The summit is needed to address the growing spate of political violence ahead of next year's general election. Dickson, who expressed concern over increasing attacks targeting the NDC, its candidates and supporters, warned that the trend, if left unchecked, could threaten the country's democratic process and undermine preparations for the 2027 polls. In a statement on the rising cases of thuggery and political violence, the former Bayelsa State governor condemned the use of violence in political engagements.

Also read Lagos APC Backs 2027 Start for Epe International Airport, Urges Naming After Tinubu

He insisted that disagreements and rivalries among political parties must not degenerate into attacks and intimidation. Dickson said the proposed summit would provide an opportunity for political parties and relevant stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to peaceful, free, fair and transparent elections. According to him, the increasing rate of political violence could create a dangerous atmosphere capable of complicating or undermining the conduct of the 2027 elections even before the electoral process formally begins.

Advertisement

Whatever the circumstances, violence has no place in our democratic process, Dickson said. He urged political leaders, electoral authorities and security agencies to take urgent and coordinated steps to address the situation before it escalates. The call comes about a month after the National Peace Committee raised concerns over rising political tensions.

National Peace Committee Warns of Political Violence

The committee warned President Bola Tinubu, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and other political actors against inflammatory statements and incitement ahead of the 2027 polls. The committee, chaired by Abubakar and convened by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, had also raised the alarm over 60 election-related incidents recorded across the country within one month.

In a statement jointly signed by Abubakar and Kukah, the committee urged political leaders to exercise restraint and promote peaceful political engagement ahead of the elections. Giving his take on developments within the NDC, the Bayelsa West senator stated that he had held consultations with various party leaders over concerns recently raised by some party officials. He directed that the issues be addressed to ensure that the interests of all stakeholders were adequately considered.

NDC Leadership Addresses Internal Party Matters

He also said arrangements were underway for the release of names of committed party members across the country for appointments into various committees and directorates of the party's National Campaign Council. Dickson said he had engaged the relevant party leaders and executive committee to expedite the process, stressing the need for members to work collectively with the campaign team.

The NDC national leader also announced that the party's leadership had been asked to provide financial and logistical support to state chapters to strengthen their operations, while efforts continued to raise additional funds for the party's campaign activities. The Bayelsa West senator also emphasised the importance of early preparations for election-day operations, particularly the identification, verification and training of polling agents.

Advertisement

NDC Urges Early Polling Agent Verification

He urged NDC candidates contesting for the National Assembly, state Houses of Assembly and governorship positions to give the exercise serious attention. According to him, effective polling-unit representation would be critical to the party's participation in the 2027 elections. He said the party's candidates must work closely with the presidential campaign team to verify proposed agents and make necessary inputs, particularly in areas where they have specific interests.

Dickson also advocated collaboration with other political parties, excluding the party's main contenders, where necessary, to strengthen agent representation across polling units nationwide. He maintained that candidates should have their views given adequate consideration in the selection of polling agents because they would be directly involved in defending the party's interests at the polls. Dickson stressed that such decisions must be taken in consultation with the party's leadership and other relevant stakeholders.

The NDC national leader said the process should be concluded and decentralised promptly to allow the uploading of agents' details and commencement of training later in November and throughout December. Describing the 2027 elections as an agent-based contest, he said adequate preparation and effective representation at polling units would be essential.

The Bayelsa West senator, on behalf of the party's leadership and candidates, also expressed appreciation to Nigerians for what he described as their massive show of solidarity and support for the NDC. He said the party was working towards ensuring adequate representation at polling units nationwide. Dickson added that candidates must be actively involved in the process because they would be on the ballot and would have the responsibility of defending the party's votes.