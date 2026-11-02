Summit on Good Governance and Peace in Nigeria Set for November 7 in Lagos

A major summit focusing on good governance and sustainable peace will be held at Victoria Garden Event Centre in Lagos on November 7, featuring global experts and security leaders.

The International Peace Summit on Good Governance, Justice, and Equity is scheduled to convene at the Victoria Garden Event Centre in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, on November 7. This high-level gathering brings together a diverse coalition of international peacebuilding experts, academic scholars, security professionals, policymakers, and civil society leaders to address the complex landscape of conflict resolution in Nigeria.

Summit Details and Venue Information

The event will take place on November 7 at the Victoria Garden Event Centre, located in the Alausa secretariat complex in Ikeja, Lagos State. Organizers have structured the summit to translate theoretical discussions into concrete actions under the specific sub-theme of From Dialogue to Action: Forging a Sustainable Peace Legacy in Nigeria. The primary objective is to develop practical recommendations, build stronger partnerships among stakeholders, and obtain formal commitments to promote lasting peace across the nation.

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Ehi Braimah issued a statement on behalf of the summit's Media and Communications Committee, confirming the date and venue details to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday. The statement outlined the logistical framework for the event, emphasizing the need for direct engagement between global experts and local stakeholders to address systemic challenges affecting national stability.

Keynote Address by International Expert

Lea Perekrests, director of partnerships at the Institute for Economics and Peace, is slated to deliver the keynote address at the summit. Her presentation, titled Global Perspectives on Good Governance, Justice and Equity as Foundations for Sustainable Peace, is scheduled for 12:35 a.m. on the day of the event. This timing indicates a very early morning or potentially a late-night session depending on the specific scheduling of the opening ceremony relative to the keynote.

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The keynote address will examine Nigeria's peacebuilding challenges and opportunities from an international perspective. Particular attention will be paid to social cohesion and the development of resilient communities as foundational elements for sustaining peace. Perekrests' involvement underscores the global interest in understanding the domestic dynamics that influence security and governance in West Africa.

Panel Discussions on Governance and Security

The summit will host two high-level panel discussions designed to dissect the relationship between accountable leadership, access to justice, fair development, and national unity. The first panel, titled Governance, Justice, Equity and National Cohesion, will be moderated by Joseph Ochogwu, the Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution. This session aims to combine presentations, moderated discussions, and audience contributions to produce actionable recommendations.

Panellists for the first session include Rear Admiral, retired, Elkana Jaiyeola, a noted intelligence practitioner and security expert; Diamond Nebechukwu, director of the Abdulmalik Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development Studies; and Richard Aborishade, a professor of criminology at Olabisi Onabanjo University. These experts will draw on their professional experience in security, peace studies, and criminology to address institutional accountability, governance shortcomings, and the declining public confidence in national institutions.

The second panel discussion will focus on Security, Inclusion and the Future of Peace in Nigeria. Ibim Semenitari, an entrepreneur, administrator, farmer, communications specialist, and journalist, will moderate this session. He will lead conversations with Kaltumi Abdulazeez, a champion for the rights of women, girls, and marginalized communities; Oyebisi Oluseyi, executive director of The Nigeria Network of NGOs; and Samuel Ajiye. This segment will explore practical ways to promote peace through inclusive participation, stronger community involvement, civil society partnerships, and effective security interventions.

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Opening Ceremony and Stakeholder Participation

Yinka Babalola, the summit convener and president of Rotary International, will deliver the opening address before formally declaring the event open. His speech will focus on peacebuilding in Nigeria, reinforcing Rotary's commitment to conflict prevention, dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and international understanding. The presence of Babalola highlights the significant role of non-governmental organizations and international fraternities in fostering diplomatic and social stability.

Representatives from various sectors will deliver goodwill messages to underscore the broad coalition supporting the summit. These include Abisogun Akinbode, National President of JCI Nigeria; Kunbi Wuraola, Convener of Women on a Mission; Inspector-General of Police Tafa Balogun, referred to as Inspector-General of Police Olatunji in reports; Rilwan Disu; and Anna Westerholm, the Ambassador of Sweden to Nigeria. Their participation signals cross-sectoral support for the peace agenda.

Strategic Recommendations and Future Outlook

A key feature of the summit will be a dedicated session titled From Dialogue to Action- Key Recommendations from Stakeholders, Commitments and Peace Legacy Agenda. This session will be coordinated by Past District Governor Wole Kukoyi. The goal is to synthesize the insights from the keynote and panel discussions into a coherent framework for future policy and action.

The organizers have emphasized that the summit is not merely a talk shop but a platform for forging tangible commitments. By bringing together such a wide array of stakeholders, from security chiefs to civil society leaders, the event aims to create a sustainable peace legacy that addresses the root causes of conflict in Nigeria. The outcomes are expected to influence ongoing debates on governance and justice in the country.