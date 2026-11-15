Sultan of Sokoto Urges Muslims to Champion Unity, Reject Ethnic Division at MUSWEN Assembly

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar III, called for national unity and religious tolerance at the 11th MUSWEN General Assembly in Ibadan, where new president Rafiu Adisa pledged reforms in education, healthcare and security.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar III, on Sunday urged Muslims across Nigeria to champion national unity, religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, warning against using ethnicity as a basis for division within the Muslim community and the country at large.

He spoke at the 11th General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria, held at the M.O. Abdul Hall, University of Ibadan Central Mosque Auditorium, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The assembly was themed Insecurity in Nigeria: A Technology-Driven and Collective Approach for National Development. Abubakar, who is also President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, said Nigerians must recognise their common humanity and work together for national development.

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He stressed that ethnic, regional and religious differences should not undermine the collective responsibility to build a peaceful and prosperous country. The Sultan said Muslims belonged to one big family and should recognise their shared identity as members of the human family created by Almighty Allah. He said, We are one big family. Ethnicity should never be a determining factor in identifying who is a Muslim and who is not.

Almighty Allah created us as one human family and commanded us to worship Him alone and glorify His name. So, I urge you to champion national unity, religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence. The monarch emphasised the importance of placing Islam at the centre of Muslims lives, urging them to let the religion guide their conduct, relationships and contributions to humanity.

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Islam Challenges Social Media Misinformation

He also said one of the biggest challenges facing Islam was not external opposition but widespread ignorance about its actual teachings, compounded by social media misinformation. He noted that many people, including Muslims, lack proper understanding of the religion while their perceptions are increasingly shaped by what they consume online. The problem is people dont know what Islam is and what Islam is not, and they watch social media, he said.

Abubakar stressed that all human beings are equal before Allah, regardless of background, social status or ethnic affiliation, adding that righteousness and piety remain the true measures of a persons worth. Before Allah, we are all equal. The best among us is the one who possesses the greatest degree of piety and righteousness, he said.

He urged Muslim leaders and members of the Ummah to remain committed to the service of Islam and humanity, insisting that ethnic and regional differences should never be used as excuses for failing to contribute to the development of the Muslim community. In his remarks, Chairman of the MUSWEN Board of Trustees, Dr AbdulRauf Olawale Babalakin, SAN, called for greater unity and cooperation among Muslim organisations in the South-West, stressing the need for a common vision to advance the interests of the Muslim community.

MUSWEN Prioritizes Education And Technology

He said the strength of the community depended on its ability to work together, invest in education and embrace technology. Muslim organisations must learn to work together and pursue a common vision. Our collective strength lies in our unity, our commitment to education and our ability to respond to the challenges of our time, Babalakin said. He identified education, technological advancement and sustainable funding as critical priorities for MUSWEN, while urging Muslims to reject extremism and uphold peaceful conduct.

The outgoing MUSWEN President, Rasaki Oladejo, said the organisation recorded significant progress in institutional development, property investment, education, mediation and financial management during his six years in office. He said deliberate efforts were made to build a stronger and more financially sustainable organisation, adding that achievements resulted from collective commitment and support. Our priority has been to build an institution that can stand the test of time.

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We have invested in our properties, strengthened our financial base and supported programmes that will improve the welfare and educational opportunities of members of the Muslim community, he said. He announced plans to support 12 female medical students under the Sultan Abubakar Female Medical Student Scholarship Scheme, with two beneficiaries from each of the six South-West states, and disclosed plans to provide 120 bursaries in 2027.

New MUSWEN President Pledges Institutional Repositioning

In his acceptance address, the new MUSWEN President, Rafiu Adisa Ebiti, pledged to build on his predecessors achievements and reposition the organisation to play a stronger role in education, healthcare, economic development, youth and women empowerment, and the protection of Muslims rights. He said, We want a MUSWEN that is more responsive to the needs of the people, particularly in education, healthcare, economic empowerment and the development of our youths and women.

Our responsibility is to build on the achievements of the past and make the organisation more effective. He said his administration would promote national unity, interfaith harmony and greater participation in national affairs, while strengthening the groups financial base and expanding development programmes. On security, Ebiti condemned banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and communal violence, calling for improved intelligence-sharing, accountable security agencies and stronger collaboration between security institutions and local communities. He advocated consideration of constitutionally grounded decentralised policing.

Alli Campaigns On Equality And Public Education

Security cannot be left to government agencies alone. There must be effective cooperation between security institutions and local communities, supported by timely intelligence, accountability and a system that can respond adequately to the peculiar security needs of different areas, he said. Also speaking, the Oyo State Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Sharafadeen Alli, said the 2027 election will be about equality, moral values in schools and fixing public education, not religion or division.

He pledged to treat everyone equally regardless of faith, ethnicity or background, adding that power must serve all. Alli identified moral decay and neglect of public schools and promised to ensure morals are taught in schools and to support research and development so public schools can compete and produce responsible leaders.

He asked for support for all APC candidates from President Bola Tinubu to senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly candidates in the 2027 elections scheduled for January 16 and February 6, 2027.