Sultan of Sokoto Confers Kuliyan Sokoto Title on Former JAMB Registrar Oloyede

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, has conferred the traditional title of Kuliyan Sokoto on former JAMB Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, honouring his contributions to education, Islamic affairs and national development.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, has conferred the traditional title of Kuliyan Sokoto on the immediate past Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

The monarch said the honour was in recognition of Oloyede's contributions to education, Islamic affairs and national development, as well as his patriotism and selfless service to the country. He added that the honour underscored the importance of national unity, religious harmony and peaceful coexistence, stressing that excellence and service to humanity should transcend ethnic and regional boundaries.

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Ceremony Highlights National Unity And Harmony

Speakers at the ceremony described the Sultanate's recognition of Oloyede as a demonstration of the importance of national unity, religious harmony and peaceful coexistence beyond ethnic and regional boundaries. The turbaning ceremony took place on Sunday at the Sultan's Palace in Sokoto, while a reception was held at the Command Guest House, attracting prominent Nigerians, traditional rulers, government officials, academics and religious leaders from different parts of the country.

Speaking shortly after receiving the title, Oloyede described the honour as a special blessing from Almighty Allah, saying it represented a combination of his religious, cultural and personal aspirations. He said the recognition was particularly significant because as a Yoruba man from Egbaland, he was being honoured by the Sultan of Sokoto. Alhamdulillah. My description of today is to thank Almighty Allah for this honour because it is three in one.

I am a Muslim by faith, and I am a Yoruba man from Egbaland. This title combines my aspirations because we Yoruba people value chieftaincy, he said. Oloyede explained that the title carried both traditional and religious responsibilities, particularly because it was conferred by the Sultan, who is also the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. It is not just a traditional title; it is also a religious duty.

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To say you are Kuliyan Sokoto is enough for anybody who has achieved something in life. You do not need to look for any other traditional title anywhere, he said. He expressed gratitude to the Sultan for considering him worthy of the honour, admitting that he did not ordinarily consider himself deserving of the recognition. I do not think ordinarily I deserve it.

But in his wisdom, he decided to give me this honour. I appreciate him, and I have not taken it for granted. I thank him, the government and the people of Sokoto, he added. The former JAMB registrar also acknowledged a goodwill message from the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, saying it made him proud of his roots.

Alake Praises Scholarship And Public Service Record

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the Alake by retired Navy Captain AbdulRasheed Raji, the monarch described Oloyede's recognition as a testament to his integrity, scholarship and distinguished record of public service. He recalled Oloyede's achievements as the eighth Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin and his transformative leadership at JAMB, where he introduced reforms that strengthened transparency and accountability in the admission process.

The Alake said the honour demonstrated that hard work, honesty and selfless service transcended geographical and cultural boundaries. Also speaking, Prof Yusuf Ali (SAN), who holds the traditional title of Kuliyan of Ilorin, commended the Sultan for recognising Oloyede, describing the conferment as a demonstration of the monarch's commitment to national integration. Ali said the recognition of a Yoruba man by the Sokoto Caliphate showed that Nigerians could rise above ethnic and regional differences to pursue common interests.

This recognition has shown that we can unite for noble causes as a people and as a nation. It has shown that there are no boundaries in brotherhood and friendship and that we can rise above our base sentiments to act and work as Nigerians, he said. He described Oloyede as a nationalist whose record of service and commitment to truth had earned him the recognition.

Ali added that the new title would make Oloyede an ambassador of the Sokoto Caliphate, allowing him to project its positive values wherever he went. Similarly, a former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Amb Sarafa Ishola, said the honour reflected the Sultanate's recognition of Oloyede's knowledge of Islamic jurisprudence and contributions to national development.

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Guests Expect Dedication To Sokoto Caliphate

Ishola recalled Oloyede's achievements as vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin, particularly his efforts to improve the institution's academic standing, as well as his reforms at JAMB. He said the Sultan expected Oloyede to bring the same commitment and dedication to the Sokoto Caliphate.

As the Sultan said, the essence of the title is that we have seen what you have done for Nigeria, and we want you to come and do something similar for us in this emirate, he said. Ishola described Oloyede as an honest and knowledgeable individual who stood for justice and fairness, expressing confidence that he would fulfil the responsibilities attached to the title.

The current JAMB Registrar, Prof Segun Aina, also congratulated Oloyede on behalf of the board, describing the recognition as a source of pride to the JAMB family. Aina said the honour demonstrated that Oloyede's contributions to national development were appreciated beyond his immediate professional and geographical environment. On behalf of the JAMB family, I would like to warmly congratulate you on this honour.

It speaks volumes that we have left Ilorin, Egbaland, and Abuja, and you are being celebrated and honoured here in Sokoto, he said. He described Oloyede as a father and mentor to many, praying that Almighty Allah would continue to guide and strengthen him in his service to the country.

Family Receives Title As Sacred Trust

In his welcome address on behalf of the Oloyede family, Prof Abdulkarim Oloyede described the title as an Amanah, meaning a sacred trust, rooted in the values of wisdom, learning, integrity and service associated with the Sokoto Caliphate. He expressed the family's appreciation to the Sultan, the Sokoto Sultanate Council, the state government and the people of Sokoto for the honour and hospitality extended to them.

The family prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the new Kuliyan Sokoto continued wisdom, good health and strength to serve the Sokoto Caliphate and Nigeria at large.