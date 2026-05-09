Sultan of Sokoto commissions an ultra-modern mosque and thanks Chief Badmus for his philanthropic endeavors

The Sultan of Sokoto has commissioned an ultra-modern mosque built by renowned businessman and philanthropist, Chief Khamis Olatunde Badmus, as part of activities marking his 80th birthday anniversary. Badmus was commended for investing in projects that promote spiritual growth and community development, with the monarch emphasizing the importance of genuine religious practice and the need to eliminate hatred and division in society.

The Sultan of Sokoto has commissioned an ultra-modern mosque by renowned philanthropist and business magnate, Chief Khamis Olatunde Badmus. In his remarks, he emphasized the importance of genuine religious practice that eliminates hatred and division in society, urging Nigerians to invest in projects that promote spiritual growth and community development .

Dr. Olalekan Badmus, the Executive Director of Marine and Operations, Nigeria Port Authority, expressed gratitude for the building of the ultramodern mosque, stating that it was a long-time goal for Asiwaju Badmus and a way to give gratitude to Allah for sustaining him throughout his life. National Missioner of Ansar-u-Deen Society, Sheik Abdulrahman Ahmad, commended Badmus for the edifice, stating that a mosque serves as the nucleus of the Muslim society and is essential for resolving social, economic, and political conflicts for the progress of the society.

A prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Suliman Faruq, highlighted the importance of building mosques over alms giving, stating that on earth, what one does for Allah will be judged





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Sultan Of Sokoto Mohammadu Sa’Ad Abubakar III Chai Khamis Olateunde Badmus Ultra-Modern Mosque Philanthropy Spiritual Growth Community Development Genuine Religious Practice Hate Divide

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