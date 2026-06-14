Sultan of Sokoto Calls Nigerians to Spot New Moon of Muharram for Islamic New Year

The Sultan urges Muslims to witness the new crescent on 15 June 2026 to confirm the start of Muharram 1448 AH, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, coordinating through local leaders for nationwide verification.

In a statement released by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sokoto Sultanate Council, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar CFR, has announced a nationwide call to Muslims to spot the new moon of Muharram 1448 AH.

The court's announcement comes as part of a long-standing practice in which the appearance of the lunar crescent marks the start of a new month in the Islamic calendar. The call for a country‑wide moon‑sighting exercise is scheduled for Monday, 15 June 2026, which corresponds to the 29th day of Zulhijjah 1447 AH in the lunar system.

The Sultan, who is a highly respected religious figure in Nigeria, has urged the faithful to look behind the western horizon after sunset and report any legitimate sightings to their nearest district or village head. Those district leaders will consolidate the reports and forward them to the Sultanate Council for verification.

If the moon is sighted, the Council will formally declare the start of Muharram 1448, signalling the beginning of the new Islamic year, which is of great importance in the Muslim community for planning religious observances, prayers and commemorations. Muharram, being one of the four sacred months of Islamic tradition, carries deep historical and spiritual weight. The lunar calendar determines the dates of key religious events such as Ramadan, Eid al‑Fitr, and Eid al‑Adha.

Therefore, the accurate identification of the new crescent is pivotal in ensuring that worshippers observe the correct days for fasting, prayer, and communal celebration. The nationwide coordination effort reflects a trend seen across many Muslim societies in the modern era, where technology and community involvement are combined to ascertain the appearance of the moon. Local mosques and religious organizations are expected to host moon‑watching sessions, and modern telescopic aids may be used to enhance visibility under the right conditions.

The initiative is also an affirmation of the Sultan's role as a major spiritual leader who guides the Muslim population across Nigeria. Following the acceptance of any sightings, the Sultan will communicate the official announcement to the general public through the established channels of the National Council for Islamic Affairs. The council's role is to uphold religious traditions while also engaging with local administrative structures to ensure the smooth transmission of the moon‑sighting information.

Academically or legally, the practice of confirming the appearance of the lunar crescent dates back centuries, and each community typically follows its own local authority for verification. The widespread participation in this exercise highlights the unity and shared devotion among Nigerians of all regions, as the Muslim community pools their efforts for a common goal of religious observance and cultural cohesion. Beyond the religious significance, the Sultan's call underscores the interdependence of religious practice and civic administration in Nigeria.

The mention of district and village heads as intermediaries demonstrates how local governance structures disseminate critical information to the public. The process also illustrates how major religious events are integrated into the societal fabric, with the regard for precise timing in observances that affect hundreds of thousands of adherents. As the moon‑sighting day approaches, mosques across the country will prepare their staffs, texts, and schedules for a smooth transition into a new month of faith.

The collective anticipation and communal coordination will likely inspire increased engagement from the wider Muslim populace. In the contested and varied objectives of contemporary Nigerian society, this event is a reminder of the enduring nature of Islamic tradition, the capacity of religious institutions for national leadership, and the collective resilience of the community.

Observing the new moon of Muharram 1448 AH will also act as a moment of reflection on the past year, the hopes for the year ahead, and the Muslims' shared responsibility to uphold their faith responsibly and collectively. The initiative, therefore, represents a convergence of spiritual reverence, historical continuity, and modern communal cooperation, reinforcing the potential of shared religious practice to bring together people from many backgrounds.

The Sultan's emphasized call to action will unify the nation's Muslims to participate actively in a cultural experience that has been pivotal to the faith for thousands of years. Researchers, scholars and observers will be watching the day to gauge the effectiveness of communal communication and the role religious leaders play in steering public behavior, especially when matters such as the commencement of a new religious month are on the line.

The occasion also offers an opportunity for religious scholars to educate the masses about the science of lunar observation, the importance of prayer schedules, and the responsibilities of faith in contemporary life. Moreover, the community may gather not merely to witness the moon but also to celebrate the new beginnings it symbolizes.

In short, the Sultan's appeal to spot the new moon of Muharram 1448 AH and procedurally declare the new lunar month is a nuanced reminder of the powerful intersection of religion, society, and governance in Nigeria, ensuring that the faithful are drawn into a shared, conscientious, and joyous moment of renewal.





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Sultan Of Sokoto Muharram 1448 AH Moon Sighting Islamic New Year Nigeria

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