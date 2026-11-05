Sultan of Sokoto Calls for National Unity as Atiku Visits Palace

Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III urges Nigerians to embrace peace and collective responsibility during a courtesy visit from Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

On Wednesday, Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III issued a powerful appeal for peace, unity, and mutual understanding among Nigerians to address the multifaceted challenges confronting the nation. The traditional ruler made this directive during a courtesy visit to his palace in Sokoto, where he received Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the African Democratic Congress and former Vice President, alongside his delegation.

Core Details of Palace Meeting

The meeting provided a formal platform for discussing critical national issues, with the Sultan emphasizing that traditional institutions hold a vital mandate in promoting peaceful coexistence, national unity, and sustainable development. He highlighted that the path forward requires citizens to transcend political, religious, and ethnic divisions to work collaboratively towards a better society.

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The Sultan articulated that peace and unity are not just abstract concepts but essential prerequisites for solving the country's problems. He stressed that collective responsibility is the cornerstone of nation-building, requiring every citizen to contribute actively to social harmony and progress.

Stakeholder Positions and Views

Atiku Abubakar responded to the Sultan's call by acknowledging the significant contributions of traditional rulers to the nation's stability. He expressed gratitude for the warm reception accorded to the delegation and affirmed that traditional leaders play an indispensable role in fostering peace, unity, and national development.

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The former Vice President's visit underscored the ongoing campaign activities and the strategic engagements political candidates undertake with key traditional stakeholders. This interaction highlighted the growing influence of traditional institutions in shaping the political landscape and encouraging civic responsibility during election cycles.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The Sultan was accompanied during the visit by several prominent traditional figures, including the Wazirin Sokoto, Magajin Rafin Sokoto, Galadiman Garin Sokoto, Sa'in Kilgori, and the Secretary of the Sultanate Council. Their presence reinforced the collective authority of the Sokoto traditional institution in advocating for national cohesion.

This engagement serves as a reminder of the ongoing presidential battle, where promises and power struggles are intensifying as campaigns gather pace. The discussions held at the palace aim to ensure that the pursuit of political office does not undermine the broader goal of national unity and peaceful coexistence.

As the nation moves forward, the call from the Sultan and the acknowledgment by Atiku Abubakar signal a shared commitment to using traditional values to bridge societal divides. The continued promotion of peace and unity remains a central theme for all stakeholders involved in the country's development and political processes.