Sultan of Sokoto Marks 20 Years on Throne as Lawmaker Praises His Leadership

Sultan Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III celebrates 20 years as Sultan of Sokoto, with a federal lawmaker commending his contributions to national unity and religious harmony.

Sultan Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III marks 20 years on the throne of the Sokoto Caliphate today, November 2, 2026. A member of the House of Representatives, Jafar Chiroma, has commended the Sultan for his contributions to national unity, religious harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Chiroma, who represents Bali/Gassol Federal Constituency of Taraba State, described the Sultan's two decades of leadership as remarkable. He noted the monarch's commitment to promoting peace, strengthening interfaith relations and preserving Nigeria's cultural heritage. The lawmaker made the remarks in a congratulatory message made available to our correspondent in Sokoto on Monday. The message was released through his aide, Usman Sarsa, to mark the Sultan's 20th anniversary on the throne.

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The Sultan ascended the throne on November 2, 2006, following the death of his predecessor, Sultan Muhammadu Maccido. Maccido died alongside his son, Senator Badamasi Maccido, in the ADC Airlines Flight 53 crash on October 29, 2006. His emergence as the 20th Sultan of Sokoto marked the beginning of a reign that has spanned two decades. During this period, he has remained a prominent voice in religious affairs, traditional leadership and national development.

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Military Background Before The Throne

Before becoming Sultan, Abubakar had a distinguished military career in the Nigerian Army, where he rose to the rank of Brigadier-General. He also served in international peacekeeping operations in Chad and Sierra Leone and was Nigeria's Defence Attaché to Pakistan. Since ascending the throne, the monarch has played a significant role in promoting religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence. He has done this particularly through his leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Jama'atu Nasril Islam.

He has consistently advocated dialogue between religious communities and worked with Christian leaders through the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council. This work aims to strengthen interfaith understanding and address religious tensions. The Sultan has also been involved in public health advocacy, particularly campaigns for polio eradication and routine immunisation. He has mobilised traditional and religious institutions to support the efforts of government and development partners.

In the congratulatory message, Chiroma said the Sultan had demonstrated exemplary leadership, wisdom and dedication to the Muslim Ummah and the country. He said the anniversary provided an opportunity to recognise the monarch's commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence and strengthening unity among Nigerians. On behalf of Hon.

Jafar Yakubu Chiroma and the good people of Bali/Gassol, we warmly congratulate His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, on the joyous occasion of his 20th anniversary on the throne of the Sokoto Caliphate, the statement read. The lawmaker prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the Sultan good health, long life, wisdom and strength to continue providing leadership to the Muslim Ummah and the Sokoto Caliphate. The Sultan's journey represents a unique convergence of military discipline and traditional authority.

Early Life And Unexpected Succession

The celebration acknowledges a life path that few could have predicted at his birth. Prince Sa'ad was born on Friday, August 24, 1956, to Sultan Siddiq Abubakar III and Hajiya Fadimatu Binta Abubakar. His father was fifty-three years old at the time of his birth. No one in the royal household could have known the divine plan written for him.

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He was not expected to inherit the throne, as his older brother Sultan Muhammadu Maccido was the primary contender. Maccido was thirty years old when Sa'ad was born and served as his father's trusted aide. The throne initially went to other figures before Maccido's tragic death in the 2006 air crash. After passing his West African School Certificate examination, Sa'ad's path changed unexpectedly.

General TY Danjuma visited Sokoto and urged educated northern youths to join the Army after the Civil War. Sultan Abubakar III selected seven young men from his household to apply to the Nigerian Defence Academy. Sa'ad was the only one of the three who reached the interview stage to succeed. He entered the academy on June 30, 1975, for the eighteenth Regular Combatant Course.

He was commissioned as a second lieutenant on December 17, 1977, into the Armoured Corps. His service included command, operational, staff, and diplomatic appointments across Nigeria and internationally. Following the death of Sultan Maccido in the ADC Airlines Flight 53 crash, Sa'ad traveled from Jos to Sokoto. He joined the royal family to receive condolences without any public indication of seeking the throne.

Anniversary Celebration And Legacy

Competitors for the position included older traditional titleholders and senior public servants. On Thursday, November 2, 2006, the grieving younger brother was announced as the new Sultan. His mother, Hajiya Fadimatu Binta Abubakar, lived to witness his accession, a blessing denied to the mothers of his predecessors. His formal installation and presentation with the staff of office occurred on Saturday, March 3, 2007.

The ceremony was attended by President Olusegun Obasanjo and traditional rulers from across Nigeria. During 2027, he is expected to surpass Sultan Muhammadu Bello to take second place in reign length, behind only his father. His reign has been defined by navigating the intersection of palace traditions, military discipline, mosque responsibilities, and democratic citizenship.