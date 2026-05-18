Suleiman Sa'd Abubakar appointed as new Emir of Kagarko after Sa'd Abubakar's death

The approved appointment of Suleiman Sa'd Abubakar as the new Emir of Kagarko marks the end of the six-year reign of Emir Sa'd Abubakar, who passed away in January. The new emir, who emerges as the successor after a rigorous selection process, will be installed formally in the near future.

Suleiman Sa'd Abubakar , the Emir of KagarkoUba Sani and governor of Kaduna state, has approved the appointment of his younger brother Suleiman Sa'd Abubakar as the new Emir of Kagarko, succeeding the late Emir Sa'd Abubakar who died in January after a six-year reign.

The appointment was announced by Sadiq Mamman, the commissioner for local government, following a rigorous selection process conducted by the kingmakers of the Kagarko emirate council. The new emir was congratulated on ascending the throne by Sani, the governor, who also urged him to promote peaceful coexistence across the emirate. The government added that arrangements for the formal installation ceremony and presentation of the staff of office to the new emir would be announced in due course





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Emir Of Kagarko Suleiman Sa'd Abubakar Sani His Majesty's Government Of Kaduna State Appointment Selection Process Ascending The Throne Peaceful Coexistence Installment Ceremony Presentation Of Staff Of Office

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