Sule Lamido Pledges PDP Support in 2027, Rejects Wike's Rainbow Coalition

Former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido rejects Nyesom Wike's Rainbow Coalition and pledges full support for the PDP and candidate Sandy Onor in the 2027 general elections.

Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has officially declared his unwavering commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) for the upcoming 2027 general elections. This declaration serves as a direct rejection of the Rainbow Coalition, a political alliance being championed by Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, to mobilize support for President Bola Tinubu's potential re-election. Lamido's public stance clearly distances him from the minister's political arrangements and affirms his loyalty to the opposition party.

Rejection of Wike's Political Alliance Strategy

Lamido made these comments during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today program on Friday, explicitly stating that he is not aligning with Wike's efforts to bridge divides for the current administration. He clarified that he had never been consulted regarding the Rainbow Coalition and therefore considers the initiative to be purely personal to Wike. "My leader, what? He never called me, never invited me, never consulted me, so I have no idea what it is," Lamido stated, emphasizing the lack of communication between the two political figures. He further noted that he had not met Wike since shortly after the PDP convention, leaving no room for any collaborative discussions on the 2027 electoral landscape.

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Lamido's Legal Contribution to Party Stability

Disputing claims that Wike has been the most significant benefactor to the PDP, Lamido highlighted his own crucial legal interventions. He argued that while Wike provides financial support, his own legal challenge was more impactful for the party's structural integrity. "I went to court to challenge the internal convention, and the internal convention was annulled based on my case in the court, not because of Wike," Lamido asserted. He insisted that anyone claiming to have done more for the PDP should look at the judicial victories that secured the party's democratic processes, rather than just financial contributions.

The former governor referenced his Supreme Court case, which played a pivotal role in the annulment of the party's Ibadan national convention. This legal victory was a major point of contention within the party and served as a clear indicator of Lamido's independent political weight. By attributing the convention's nullification to his legal team, Lamido reinforced his position as a key stakeholder in the PDP's internal governance and future direction.

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Endorsement of Sandy Onor for Presidency

Lamido did not mince words regarding his preferred candidate for the PDP ticket in 2027. He firmly declared, "I am PDP through and through. I'm voting PDP from the councillorship, chairmanship, governorship, members of the National Assembly and the President." He specifically identified Professor Sandy Onor as his candidate for the presidency, stating, "My candidate is Professor (Sandy) Onor. That's my candidate for PDP. I'm voting my candidate." This endorsement signals a clear factional preference within the party and adds another layer of complexity to the primary race that may unfold before the general elections.

Ongoing PDP Leadership and Structural Crises

The political disagreement between Lamido and Wike has reignited tensions within the PDP, raising questions about Wike's continued involvement in the opposition while serving in Tinubu's cabinet. Wike has maintained that the Rainbow Coalition allows members of different parties to support Tinubu for the presidency while backing their preferred parties for other positions. However, this stance has been criticized by other PDP stakeholders who view it as a betrayal of opposition principles. The internal strife is compounded by the recent legal battles over the party's convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Ibadan national convention, held in November 2025, was initially halted by court orders directing the party to allow Lamido's participation. Despite these directives, the PDP proceeded with the exercise. The subsequent appeal affirmed the lower court's judgment, but the Supreme Court ultimately nullified the Ibadan convention on April 30, 2026. This decision deepened the party's leadership crisis and highlighted the fragility of its internal mechanisms. The annulment has left the PDP in a state of uncertainty regarding its leadership structure and electoral strategy.

Impact on 2027 Electoral Dynamics

Lamido's clear stance has significant implications for the PDP's strategy heading into the 2027 general elections. By rejecting the Rainbow Coalition and aligning firmly with Sandy Onor, Lamido has drawn a line in the sand that may influence other party stakeholders. His emphasis on legal victories over financial contributions underscores a preference for institutional integrity over ad-hoc alliances. The PDP now faces the challenge of reconciling these internal divisions while preparing for a competitive electoral landscape.

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The ongoing tensions between Wike's Rainbow Coalition and traditional PDP figures like Lamido suggest that the party may face significant hurdles in presenting a unified front. The annulment of the Ibadan convention has only exacerbated these issues, leaving the party in a state of flux. As the 2027 elections approach, the PDP must address these internal conflicts to avoid further fragmentation and ensure a coherent campaign strategy. The coming months will likely see intensified debates within the party as different factions vie for influence and control.

Furthermore, the public nature of these disputes highlights the increasing polarization within Nigerian politics. The clash between the Rainbow Coalition and the traditional PDP establishment reflects broader trends of political realignment and shifting allegiances. Lamido's commitment to the PDP and Sandy Onor serves as a counter-narrative to Wike's efforts to build cross-party alliances. This division may force voters and party members to choose sides, potentially impacting the PDP's electoral performance.

As the PDP navigates these challenges, the role of prominent figures like Lamido and Wike will continue to be scrutinized. Their actions and statements will shape the party's direction and influence the broader political discourse. The 2027 elections will likely be defined by these internal dynamics, with the outcome depending on the PDP's ability to unify its diverse factions. The stakes are high, and the decisions made now will have lasting consequences for the party's future in Nigerian politics.