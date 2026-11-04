Sujimoto CEO Honored in Daily Times Nigeria 100th Anniversary List

Sujimoto CEO Sijibomi Ogundele recognized in Daily Times Nigeria Top 100 Trailblazers for real estate leadership, debt restructuring, and luxury development impact in Nigeria.

Sijibomi Ogundele, the founder and chief executive officer of the luxury property developer Sujimoto, has secured a position among Nigeria's Top 100 Trailblazers. This distinction was conferred by Daily Times Nigeria as a central part of the newspaper's activities commemorating its centenary. The honor specifically acknowledges Ogundele's significant contributions to the national business landscape and the real estate sector.

The recognition highlights Ogundele's role in shaping high-end architecture across Africa and documents the enduring influence of Sujimoto on Nigeria's economic development. This inclusion places the entrepreneur alongside other distinguished Nigerians whose achievements have left a lasting mark on the country's business environment. The award serves as a testament to the company's ability to innovate under challenging macroeconomic conditions.

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Daily Times Centenary Celebration Context

The honor forms an integral component of Daily Times' 100th-anniversary celebrations, which mark a century of journalism since the publication's establishment in 1926. The centenary events are designed to document Nigeria's political, economic, and social evolution through the lens of its most influential figures. Ogundele described the recognition as particularly meaningful because it originated from an institution with such a profound historical place in Nigeria.

He emphasized that being acknowledged by a newspaper that has chronicled the achievements of generations of influential Nigerians was both humbling and motivating. The recognition also featured the names of some of Nigeria's most accomplished business leaders and nation builders, including Aliko Dangote. This peer group underscores the high caliber of individuals selected for the Top 100 Trailblazers list during this historic milestone.

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Sujimoto Luxury Developments and Portfolio

Sujimoto has consistently set new benchmarks in luxury property development through landmark projects that define modern Nigerian architecture. The company's portfolio includes the Medici in Ikoyi, the iconic GiulianoBySujimoto in Banana Island, and the groundbreaking LucreziaBySujimoto. These developments are home to renowned figures such as music icon Davido and serve as symbols of premium residential living in some of the country's most sought-after locations.

Since establishing Sujimoto in 2013, Ogundele has pursued an ambitious vision to transform Nigeria's luxury real estate landscape. His background, characterized by early interest in business and exposure to international markets, has shaped a philosophy centered on diligence, integrity, and excellence. According to the company's corporate profile, Ogundele brings more than 12 years of experience in construction and real estate to his leadership role.

Debt Restructuring and Financial Resilience

The journey to establish Sujimoto's reputation involved navigating severe macroeconomic headwinds, inflationary pressures, and rising construction costs. Despite intense financial strain and moments of deep pressure, Ogundele maintained a strong sense of accountability to clients and investors. He chose transparency over retreat, executing a rigorous balance-sheet restructuring to stabilize the company's financial position.

This strategic move included repaying over ₦40 billion in debts to creditors and private lenders while ensuring the completion of landmark developments. The company successfully handed over properties like Lucrezia to homeowners, demonstrating operational resilience during a period of significant economic difficulty. Ogundele recorded over N45 billion in real estate transactions throughout his career, reflecting the scale of operations managed under his guidance.

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Future Ambitions and Business Philosophy

Ogundele views this recognition not as the culmination of his entrepreneurial journey, but as a call to greater responsibility and innovation. He commended media entrepreneur and Daily Times Patron, Fidelis Anosike, for the vision behind the recognition, which celebrates individuals making notable contributions across different sectors. The honor serves as motivation to pursue bigger ambitions and remain committed to creating lasting value for the nation.

He emphasized that recognition should inspire individuals to challenge existing limitations and create opportunities that extend beyond personal achievements. Ogundele concluded with his familiar personal mantra, stating that 1+1 is still 11 and that it is already too late to fail. This outlook reinforces his commitment to pushing boundaries and building with greater consequence to inspire a culture where ambitious ideas translate into meaningful results.