Sudan's Culture Minister Khalid Ali Aleisir urges Nigeria to spearhead Khartoum's return to the African Union, citing the formation of a new civilian technocratic government as the key condition for reinstatement.

Sudan has formally requested that Nigeria take the lead role in advocating for its reinstatement into the African Union (AU), asserting that the country now satisfies the primary prerequisites for return. The appeal was delivered in Abuja by Sudan ese Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism, Mr Khalid Ali Aleisir, who emphasized that Nigeria possesses the necessary political weight in West Africa to effectively champion Sudan's case before the continental body.

Historical Ties Drive Diplomatic Appeal

Aleisir grounded the request in a history described as being rooted in blood, noting that while Sudan has seven neighboring countries following the separation of South Sudan, none shares the deep, foundational relationship that exists with Nigeria. He highlighted the presence of millions of Sudanese citizens of Nigerian background, creating a unique demographic and cultural bond that makes Nigerians particularly sympathetic to Sudan's current struggles. The Minister stated that this deep-rooted connection, visible among communities and tribes in both nations, provides a comfortable foundation for diplomatic engagement.

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Civilian Government Condition Met

The core argument for Sudan's readmission rests on the fulfillment of the AU's demand for a civilian technocratic government, a condition Aleisir insists is now fully satisfied. He clarified that Sudan, a founding member of the AU, was suspended specifically due to this requirement, which the current administration claims has been completed. The appointment of Prime Minister Kamil Idris on May 31, 2025, by the Transitional Sovereignty Council under President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, serves as the definitive proof of this compliance. This development marks the first appointment of a civilian Prime Minister since Abdalla Hamdok resigned in January 2022, signaling a completed transition to the technocratic structure demanded by the Union.

Idris's International Profile Supports Case

Prime Minister Kamil Idris brings a significant international profile to his role, having joined the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 1982 and serving as its Director General from 1997. His return to Sudan to contest the 2010 general election as an independent candidate, where he placed sixth, further demonstrates his domestic political engagement. Aleisir described Idris as a well-known international figure whose leadership reinforces the government's commitment to civilian oversight and technocratic governance, directly addressing the AU's prior concerns about military dominance in political transitions.

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Characterizing The Internal Conflict

In describing the ongoing situation within Sudan, Aleisir characterized the conflict as a struggle exclusively between a central government supported by the entire nation and a militia backed by foreign countries. He detailed how this opposing force recruits militias and mercenaries from across the globe, framing the issue as a threat to regional stability rather than an internal civil dispute. By defining the conflict in this manner, the Sudanese government aims to isolate the militia internationally and position itself as the legitimate representative of the Sudanese people.

Nigeria's Strategic Role And Next Steps

Aleisir explicitly called on Nigeria to use its political capacity as a leading power in Western Africa to convince the African alliance that Sudan is eligible for full membership restoration. He noted that the Sudanese government and people hold great respect for Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and are actively working to deepen bilateral relations with Nigeria. The Minister expressed hope that Nigeria and its influential media outlets, including The Guardian Newspaper, would help change the narrative surrounding the war in Sudan, leveraging the shared historical and cultural ties to secure a favorable outcome for Khartoum's diplomatic efforts.