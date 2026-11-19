The Fountain of Life Church says its premises are not sealed and will hold Sunday service at 9am, as a court restrains Jimmy Odukoya from acting as senior pastor and the church postpones its thanksgiving service.

The Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos, has urged members and the public to disregard reports suggesting that its premises have been sealed, inviting worshippers to its Sunday service amid an ongoing leadership dispute.

In a post shared on its official X account on Friday, the church said its Sunday service would hold at 9am, encouraging members to attend physically or participate online. The church wrote in its flyer: Don't believe the noise; church is not sealed, see you in church on Sunday. In a separate message accompanying the post, it invited worshippers to its 9am service, saying: Don't believe the noise! Join us for service every Sunday at TFOLC.

Also read Who is Rotimi Okpaise, interim leader of Fountain of Life Church?

There's a place for you, you can join us in person or online! 9AM WAT. We look forward to welcoming you!

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Church Disputes Court Sealing Reports

However, the development should be distinguished from the recent court proceedings, as the certified true copy of the court order did not direct the closure or sealing of the church premises. The leadership dispute at Fountain of Life Church has taken another turn, with the church postponing its thanksgiving service scheduled for 22 November. The church announced that its Thanksgiving 2026 Service, previously scheduled for Sunday, November 22, has been postponed. A new date will be communicated in due course.

The dispute became public on November 17 when a faction of the church's Board of Trustees announced that Jimmy Odukoya was no longer recognised as senior pastor, citing a succession video recorded by the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, in December 2021. The board explained that it based its decision on a previously undisclosed video recording in which the late founder outlined his succession instructions. The trustees subsequently named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader.

Board Sues Odukoya in High Court

The board also made public another video in which Mr Odukoya named Pastor Adekunle Areogun as his successor. Meanwhile, the board instituted legal proceedings against Jimmy at the Lagos State High Court. The matter, filed as LD/0126PRA/2026, came before Justice O. O. Adewunmi-Oshin on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, who restrained Jimmy from parading himself as the senior pastor of the church.

The court also restrained Odukoya, whether acting personally or through proxies, from interfering with, disrupting or obstructing the church's activities, governance and other business. The case was adjourned until December 1, 2026, for mention. The claimant asked the court to stop Jimmy from presenting himself as the church's senior pastor and spiritual leader pending the determination of the suit.

The church's trustees maintained that Jimmy no longer occupied the position, arguing that late Odukoya had appointed a successor before his death. The document read: 1.

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Court Grants Injunction Against Odukoya

A pre-emptive order of injunction restraining the respondent, whether acting personally or through any proxies from holding himself out as the Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of the Fountain of Life Church (the Church) having ceased to hold the office based on the appointment of a successor by the late Founder and Senior Pastor of the Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Church pending the Applicant's full compliance with the High Court of Lagos State (Expeditious Disposal of Civil Cases) Practice Directions No. 2 of 2019 on Pre-action Protocol. 2.

A pre-emptive order of injunction restraining the respondent, whether acting personally or through any proxies in any alleged capacity as the Senior Pastor of the Church, from interfering, disrupting, meddling with and/or obstructing the activities, governance and any other business of the Church pending the Applicant's full compliance with the High Court of Lagos State (Expeditious Disposal of Civil Cases) Practice Directions No. 2 of 2019 on Pre-action Protocol. 3. And for such further order(s) the Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.

It is hereby ordered as follows: Leave is hereby granted to the Applicant to commence this action under the Pre-Action Protocol pursuant to Paragraph 4 of the High Court of Lagos State (Expeditious Disposal of Civil Cases) Practice Direction No. 2 of 2019. The court, however, expressly preserved his right to apply to have the orders set aside or respond to the substantive claims after being served with the court processes.

However, Jimmy and the church leadership rejected the decision, insisting that his appointment as senior pastor in September 2023 was valid. Meanwhile, the church had separately announced the postponement of its 2026 Thanksgiving Service, earlier scheduled for Sunday, November 22, saying a new date would be communicated. The latest invitation to its regular Sunday service indicates that the church is still asking worshippers to attend its weekly gathering despite the controversy surrounding its leadership.