Fountain of Life Church faces internal conflict over leadership. The Board appoints Rotimi Okpaise, while Jimmy Odukoya claims senior pastor role following late founder Taiwo Odukoya death.

A leadership succession crisis has engulfed The Fountain of Life Church following the death of its founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya. The religious institution is currently locked in a public dispute regarding who holds the authority to lead the ministry. Two competing factions have emerged, each citing different evidence to support their claim to the senior leadership position.

Conflicting Succession Claims and Evidence

The Board of Trustees announced on November 17, 2026, that Jimmy Odukoya, the late pastor's son, was no longer the leader. The Board cited a video recorded in December 2021 as evidence for this decision. This video explicitly names Pastor Kunle Areogun as the preferred successor. The announcement further states that Jimmy Odukoya was only designated to lead the youth church and serve as administrative assistant.

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In direct response, The Fountain of Life Church released a statement clarifying their position. The church asserts that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor. He also retains the position of Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church. This counterclaim creates a situation where two different narratives originate from the same source material.

Leadership Transition Mechanisms and Biblical Framework

The conflict highlights broader questions about succession mechanisms in independent ministries. The late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya had previously identified Pastor Kunle Areogun in the December 2021 video. Simultaneously, Rev. Wale Oke recounted a narrative involving laying on of hands upon Jimmy Odukoya. These two distinct accounts point to two different individuals for the same leadership role.

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Analysts note that succession in churches should ideally be seamless under biblical frameworks. The text references Numbers 27:15-23, where Moses appoints Joshua. In this biblical account, God makes the appointment, Joshua is presented to the priest, Moses lays hands on him, and the community recognizes the transition. The current situation at The Fountain of Life Church deviates from this model of clear, public recognition.

Stakeholder Positions and Operational Disputes

A key point of contention involves the custody and release of the December 2021 video. Jimmy Odukoya reportedly told a meeting of three hundred church workers that his father instructed him to delete the video. Questions remain regarding who currently holds the footage and why it was not destroyed. The Board of Trustees argues that withholding this information from the clergy prevents proper congregational recognition of the successor.

Rotimi Okpaise has been appointed as the interim leader by the Board of Trustees. This appointment stands in contrast to Jimmy Odukoya's continued claim to the senior pastorate. The situation resembles a Yoruba adage about two rams trying to drink from the same gourd, suggesting inevitable tension. Such arrangements typically result in conflict when authority is divided.

Impact on Ministry and Future Resolution Steps

The internal division affects the spiritual and administrative functions of The Fountain of Life Church. Members are left uncertain about the legitimate leadership structure. The crisis draws parallels to other religious organizations that have faced similar emergent succession patterns. Some denominations use prophetic declarations in conclaves to determine leadership, but these methods often generate their own discord.

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Historical examples, such as the case of CAAT in Ekiti State, illustrate the complexities of leadership transitions. In that instance, Apostle Omotoso instructed Apostle Jagunlabi to succeed him before his death. The current dispute at The Fountain of Life Church requires a resolution that addresses both the legal standing of the trustees and the spiritual claims of the congregants. The outcome will set a precedent for other founder-led ministries in Nigeria.