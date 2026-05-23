Successful distribution of electoral materials for APC presidential primary election

The distribution of electoral materials for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential primary election in Benue State has been successfully completed ahead of today’s exercise. Governor Hyacinth Alia, the Benue Central Returning Officer for the primaries, oversaw the distribution process at the party’s state secretariat. Present at the event were members of the State Working Committee, local government party chairmen, and other stakeholders.

Electoral materials for the All Progressives Congress, APC , presidential primary election in Benue State have been successfully distributed to all 23 local government areas ahead of today’s exercise.

This event was overseen by Governor Hyacinth Alia, the Benue Central Returning Officer for the primaries. Tuggar loses APC gubernatorial ticket in Bauchi. Governor Alia urged party members to conduct themselves peacefully during the primaries, emphasizing the APC’s unity and success in delivering democratic dividends to the people. He expressed confidence that the party would retain power in the forthcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Tinubu's ex-Minister, Tuggar, has lost the APC gubernatorial ticket in Bauchi





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APC Presidential Primary Election Benue State Distribution Unions Democratic Dividends Retention Of Power Tuggar Loses APC Gubernatorial Ticket In Bauch

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