Successful Applicants for 2024/2025 Paramilitary Recruitment Exercise to Proceed to Physical Screening

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board has announced the next stage of the 2024/2025 paramilitary recruitment exercise. Successful applicants are required to access the board's official recruitment portal to verify their status and upload their credentials.

The Civil Defence , Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Service s Board has released the names of successful applicants who took part in the November 2025 board and paramilitary recruitment Online Computer-Based Test.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the board, retired Maj. -Gen. Abdulmalik Jibril, on Saturday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the agencies recruiting include the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigerian Correctional Service, Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, and the CDCFIB.

Jibril announced that successful applicants for the 2024/2025 paramilitary recruitment exercise were to move to the next stage of the exercise, which was physical screening and document verification. According to him, applicants who took part in the online CBT held in November 2025, are to access the board's official recruitment portal at https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng between June 15 and 20, to verify their status. Applicants are required to log in using the application number generated at the time of initial registration.

Shortlisted applicants are required to upload their credentials, select a date and venue of their choice for physical screening. He reiterated that the recruitment exercise remained absolutely free, hence, no money should be paid by applicants to any individual, agent, group or organisation claiming to render assistance with shortlisting, venue allocation, document upload, access to screening venue or final selection. The general public is advised to ignore fake recruitment messages, fraudulent links and unauthorised persons claiming to represent the board.

Kindly note that all official updates shall be communicated through the CDCFIB recruitment portal, as well as approved official communication channels. Jibril reassured Nigerians of the board's commitment to ensuring that the exercise was conducted transparently, credibly, and merit-based in consonance with extant rules guiding recruitment processes





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