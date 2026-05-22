Subsidised IVF Programme for Fertility-Challenged Couples

A partnership between the Wilson O.A.R Initiative and The initiative, launched by Olajide Rainy Wilson, offers up to 70 per cent financial support to couples who cannot afford the high cost of fertility treatment and have been waiting for children for at least 10 years.

Twelve fertility-challenged couples have been enrolled in a subsidised in-vitro fertilisation ( IVF ) programme under a partnership between the Wilson O.A. R Initiative and The initiative, launched by Olajide Rainy Wilson as part of activities marking his 50th birthday, offers up to 70 per cent financial support to couples who cannot afford the high cost of fertility treatment and have been waiting for children for at least 10 years.

Wilson said the programme was designed to address the financial barriers preventing many Nigerians from accessing fertility care. He noted that infertility treatment remains beyond the reach of many families because of its high cost. According to him, a single IVF cycle in Nigeria costs between N3 million and N15 million, making it unaffordable for many citizens. He added that most fertility services are provided by private hospitals and are not covered under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

"This initiative is intended to widen access to IVF services and give more couples an opportunity to experience the joy of parenthood," he said. The Wilson O.A. R Initiative, a corporate social responsibility platform, was inaugurated on April 21, 2026, during Wilsons birthday celebration held at Park Inn by Radisson Hotel in Kigali, Rwanda. Wilson said the programme attracted over 4,000 applications from Nigeria and some other West African countries within two weeks of opening registration.

He explained that applicants were screened based on financial status, duration of infertility, medical suitability and willingness to undergo the demands of the treatment process. Following the first stage of screening, over 20 applicants were shortlisted and invited for further assessment before 12 couples were eventually selected and enrolled in the programme.

He explained that the support package would be tailored to the medical needs of each beneficiary and could include options such as sperm or egg donation and surrogacy where necessary. According to him, the intervention also covers various stages of treatment, including sperm and egg extraction, medications, laboratory tests, IVF procedures and embryo transfer. Wilson, who is also Managing Director of FertProMax Fertility Clinic, described the initiative as his way of giving back to society.

He said one cycle of the programme would be conducted this year, with plans to increase it to two cycles annually in subsequent years. He encouraged applicants who could not benefit from the first round to apply in future editions when the portal reopens. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

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TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IVF Fertility Treatment Financial Support High Cost Private Hospitals National Health Insurance Scheme Corporate Social Responsibility Infertility Fertility-Challenged Couples Wilson O.A.R Initiative Olajide Rainy Wilson Park Inn By Radisson Hotel Kigali Rwanda Fertility Care Access To IVF Services Fertility Treatment Remains Beyond The Reach O High Cost Of Infertility Treatment Financial Barriers Preventing Many Nigerians F Financial Support Tailored To The Medical Need Various Stages Of Treatment Sperm And Egg Extraction Medications Laboratory Tests IVF Procedures Embryo Transfer Corporate Social Responsibility Platform Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative Corporate Social Responsibility Platform Initi Corporate Social Responsibility Platform Initi Corporate Social Responsibility Platform Initi Corporate Social Responsibility Platform Initi Corporate Social Responsibility Platform Initi 000 Applications From Nigeria And Some Other West Corporate Social Responsibility Platform Initi 000 Applications From Nigeria And Some Other West Corporate Social Responsibility Platform Initi 000 Applications From Nigeria And Some Other West Corporate Social Responsibility Platform Initi 000 Applications From Nigeria And Some Other West Including Sperm And Egg Extraction Medications Laboratory Tests IVF Procedures And Embryo Transfer

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