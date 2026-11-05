Sub-Committee Dismisses Petition Against NIPCO Gas Licences

The Sub-Committee dismissed a petition against NIPCO Plc for lacking evidence. Chairman Peter Aniekwe upheld NMDPRA authority, ensuring oversight of Nigeria gas distribution in late 2026.

A parliamentary Sub-Committee has officially dismissed a formal petition that sought to cancel the gas distribution licences held by NIPCO Plc. The legislative body concluded its review on Thursday, November 5, 2026, stating that the submission lacked the necessary factual basis to warrant further legal or regulatory action. This decision effectively allows the continued operations of the energy firm within the specific regions previously contested by the petitioners. The dismissal marks the end of a brief investigation period that had drawn attention to the regulatory framework governing natural gas distribution in Nigeria.

Petition Details and Filing Background

The challenge against the energy company was originally filed by the Nigerian Energy Security Watch Group, an organization abbreviated as NESWG. The petitioners requested a full investigation, suspension, and eventual cancellation of gas distribution licences. These licences specifically covered operations in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and Osun states. The scope of the contested licences also extended to the Lagos and Lekki Free Trade Zones, which are critical economic hubs for energy distribution in the country. The filing represented a significant challenge to the established operational status of NIPCO Plc in these key southwestern regions.

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Reasons for Dismissal by Committee

Hon. Peter Aniekwe, the Chairman of the Sub-Committee, announced the decision during a sitting that also included Hon. Dahaltu Shehu. He stated clearly that the members resolved to dismiss the petition because it lacked substance and sufficient evidence to support the allegations. The chairman noted that the petitioners relied heavily on hearsay information rather than concrete proof of regulatory breaches. He emphasized that the allegations failed to substantiate their claims against the company during the review process. Consequently, the Sub-Committee determined that there was no valid ground to proceed with a formal investigation into the matter.

Regulatory Authority and NMDPRA Role

Hon. Aniekwe clarified that the issuance and regulation of gas distribution licences are statutory responsibilities exclusively held by the NMDPRA. This authority is defined under the Petroleum Industry Act, which governs the energy sector in Nigeria. The Sub-Committee acknowledged that while they exercise oversight, they do not have the direct power to grant or revoke these specific licences. The chairman stressed that the National Assembly would continue to monitor the licensing process to ensure it serves the public interest. This division of power highlights the distinct roles of legislative oversight versus regulatory execution in the energy sector.

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Future Licensing Timeline and Oversight

The chairman disclosed that the NMDPRA had committed to completing and rolling out gas distribution licensing in the fourth quarter of 2026. This timeline is critical for the development of the national gas market and for attracting investment into the sector. The Sub-Committee stated that it would closely monitor this process to ensure that the country gas market remains open, competitive, and safe for consumers. Hon. Aniekwe noted that Nigerians deserve a gas market that is open, competitive, and safe, while investors require rules that are clear and stable. This commitment aims to balance economic growth with consumer protection in the evolving energy landscape.

Committee Constitution and Next Steps

The Sub-Committee was officially constituted in October 2026 to examine the NESWG petition regarding the gas licences. It was granted an additional 14 days on October 26 to conclude its assignment and deliver a final verdict. Following the sitting on Thursday, November 5, 2026, the committee resolved that the allegations did not provide sufficient grounds to proceed. However, Hon. Aniekwe assured Nigerians and organizations with genuine concerns that the House remains open to receiving petitions. He stressed that every submission would be considered on its merits, ensuring that the legislative body continues to serve as a check on the energy sector without prematurely terminating valid inquiries.