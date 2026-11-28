New research indicates Lagos and Alexandria are sinking significantly, exposing millions to flood risks by 2050 due to land subsidence and rising sea levels.

A comprehensive new study has revealed that major African coastal cities, particularly Lagos and Alexandria, are sinking at alarming rates that significantly worsen local flooding risks. The research, titled Sinking Cities: Latent Flood Risk in Africa's Coastal Megacities, was published on Friday and utilized satellite radar data to analyze land movement across twenty major coastal urban centers on the continent.

Lagos and Alexandria Lead Subsidence Rates

The analysis identified Alexandria, Egypt, as having the highest median sinking rate of approximately six millimeters per year. Lagos followed closely with an annual subsidence rate of five millimeters. This means the Nigerian city sinks by roughly half a centimeter annually, a distance comparable to the thickness of three stacked US pennies. These figures substantially exceed the 2021 estimates provided by the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

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Methodology and Scientific Contributors

Oluwaseyi Dasho led the research effort alongside co-authors Manoochehr Shirzaei, Leonard Ohenhen, Sonam Sherpa, and Rafael Almar. The team employed data from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-1 satellites to measure vertical land movement. By comparing signals collected during repeated satellite visits, scientists detected even minute changes in land elevation that would otherwise remain unnoticed in daily life.

Projected Economic and Population Exposure

The researchers warned that the combination of sinking land and rising sea levels could expose over seven million people, more than one million buildings, and assets valued at approximately $180 billion to flooding across the twenty studied cities by the year 2050. Oluwaseyi Dasho noted that while subsidence effects are often invisible day-to-day, they substantially increase flood exposure over decades.

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Specific City Vulnerabilities and Trends

Lagos emerged as the most vulnerable city regarding population exposure, with 7.2 million residents in low-lying areas. The number of exposed individuals is projected to rise from 2.59 million in 2020 to 4.07 million by 2100. Alexandria also shows high risk, with exposure rising from 1.89 million in 2020 to 2.26 million by 2100. Other cities with significant exposure include Monrovia, Douala, Abidjan, and Dakar, while Mogadishu, Mombasa, and Cape Town exhibit relatively low exposure levels.

Causes and Recommended Mitigation Strategies

Land subsidence varies considerably within individual cities, with rapidly urbanizing eastern and western outskirts of Lagos experiencing accelerated sinking compared to stable central districts. The researchers attributed this pattern to unregulated groundwater extraction, the weight of buildings on unconsolidated alluvial sediments, and the settlement of reclaimed land. To mitigate these human-driven causes, the study recommends providing alternative water sources and adopting less water-intensive agricultural practices.