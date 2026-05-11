Students seeking NCE admission no longer required to sit for UTME

The new policy aims to expand access to teacher education and address the persistent challenge of out-of-school adolescents. It also applies to candidates seeking admission into National Diploma programmes in non-technology agricultural and agriculture-related courses.

Students seeking admission into Colleges of Education for the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) programme will no longer be required to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Under the new policy, candidates with a minimum of four credit passes in relevant subjects can apply directly to Colleges of Education. However, they must register with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation (JAMB), and their credentials will be screened, verified, and processed through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) before admission letters are issued. Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, made this announcement during the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board





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Nigeria Certificate In Education (NCE) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UT Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board (JAMB Colleges Of Education Teacher Education Agriculture National Diploma Programmes Persons Living With Disabilities National Tertiary Admission Performance Merit

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