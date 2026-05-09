Student Scores Impressive 360 in UTME, Fountain Heights Secondary School maintains academic excellence

A student from Fountain Heights Secondary School has achieved an impressive score of 360 in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), highlighting the school's continued reputation for academic excellence.

A student of Fountain Heights Secondary School , Bryan Ogbonnayo , scored an impressive 360 in the recently released 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME ), further reinforcing the school's reputation for academic excellence .

Bryan's outstanding performance placed him among several high-scoring students from the school in this year's examination. According to the school management, the overall results recorded by students who sat for the examination reflected a strong culture of academic achievement across the institution





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