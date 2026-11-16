NAPS Ogun Renews 48-Hour Notice to Abiodun Over ASUP Strike

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) Ogun State Liaison Council has renewed a 48-hour notice to the Ogun State Government over the ongoing ASUP strike in state-owned polytechnics, urging Governor Dapo Abiodun to intervene and demand concrete steps from both the government and lecturers to end the disruption.

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Ogun State Liaison Council, has renewed its 48-hour notice to the Ogun State Government and other relevant stakeholders over the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in state-owned polytechnics.

The renewed notice, announced by NAPS Chairman Comrade Opatunmibi Joshua at a press conference yesterday, took effect at 12 noon on Monday and will lapse at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The association is demanding concrete measures from the government within that period to resolve the lingering disagreement with ASUP and ensure a peaceful settlement that will allow academic activities to resume immediately.

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Students Struggle with Strike Disruptions

The student body warned that students can no longer bear the impact of the strike on their academic calendar. Joshua described the prolonged strike as having brought academic activities in Ogun State-owned polytechnics to a standstill, creating uncertainty among students over their academic schedules, future engagements and opportunities for learning and personal development. He said the association could no longer overlook the consequences of the strike.

Joshua clarified that NAPS' position is not driven by opposition to either the state government or the striking lecturers, but by its commitment to protecting students' welfare and academic interests. He stated, "We are not here to fight ASUP. We are not here to fight the Ogun State Government. We are here to appeal for a solution.

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We believe lecturers deserve their legitimate welfare and entitlements, but we equally believe that students deserve uninterrupted education. These interests should not be in conflict. They should be protected together.

NAPS Urges Voter Participation

" He encouraged students across Ogun State to remain calm, united and law-abiding, warning against actions capable of undermining their collective interests. He also urged eligible students to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate actively in the democratic process, describing voting as a powerful instrument for demanding accountability and influencing governance.

The chairman disclosed that the union's demands include implementation of applicable allowances under the renegotiated 2026 Federal Government-ASUP agreement, reportedly signed on April 8, 2026, particularly the Consolidated Academic Teachers Allowance and Earned Academic Allowance. ASUP is also seeking improved funding of state-owned polytechnics, payment of outstanding pension deductions and contributions, and an increase in the monthly subvention to each state-owned polytechnic from N5 million to N100 million.

Joshua acknowledged that state-owned polytechnics may operate under different financial and administrative arrangements from federal counterparts, but called on the government to communicate its position clearly and engage the union towards an acceptable resolution. Addressing Governor Dapo Abiodun, Joshua said, "Your Excellency, we recognise the responsibilities that come with governing a state. We recognise that government must balance competing demands and financial obligations.

However, education is too important to be left in prolonged uncertainty. Thousands of students across our state-owned polytechnics are looking up to the government for intervention. We appeal to Your Excellency to personally ensure that the relevant authorities engage ASUP leadership with the urgency this situation demands.

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" He called for open negotiations, concrete commitments and a realistic timeline for addressing the outstanding concerns, noting that prolonged uncertainty is placing additional burdens on students and their parents. Joshua also expressed concern over the increasing cost of education, observing that parents and guardians are making enormous sacrifices to keep their children in school while students struggle to cope with rising educational expenses.

Leaders Benefit From Affordable Education

He argued that many political leaders today benefited from free or relatively affordable education, which enabled them to acquire qualifications, build careers and attain leadership positions. He said it was unfair for the present generation to face increasing educational expenses while continuing to experience disruptions in the public institutions they depend on. He stressed that ordinary students attending public institutions deserve the same attention and commitment from government as those who can afford private educational alternatives.

The association clarified that the renewed 48-hour notice is not a declaration of hostility or an announcement of a protest, but an appeal backed by a fresh deadline to encourage meaningful engagement and a peaceful settlement. It also urged ASUP to remain open to constructive negotiations, stressing that dialogue remains its preferred approach to resolving the dispute. Joshua said, "We want negotiations, not confrontation. We want solutions, not street battles.

Association Prioritizes Education Continuity

We want our education to continue.

" Reaffirming NAPS' commitment to protecting students' welfare, the chairman expressed hope that the renewed notice would attract the necessary government response and lead to an amicable resolution. He said the association wants an educational system where lecturers are treated fairly, institutions are adequately funded, and students can pursue their academic ambitions without unnecessary interruptions.