Strengthening Nigeria's Digital Talent Pipeline through Academic and Industry Synergy

Vice President Kashim Shettima advocates for deeper collaboration between universities and the private sector to bridge the skills gap and empower Nigerian graduates for the global economy.

Nigeria is currently at a critical crossroads regarding its human capital development, especially as it seeks to carve out a significant niche in the global digital economy .

During a recent graduation ceremony at the American University of Nigeria, Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasized the urgent necessity for a more cohesive relationship between higher education institutions and industry leaders. This call to action comes on the heels of a widely debated statement by Tosin Eniolorunda, the Chief Executive Officer of the fintech giant Moniepoint.

Eniolorunda had highlighted a distressing trend where the company struggled to fill five hundred professional vacancies since 2025, citing a profound shortage of Nigerian talent that meets international standards. This revelation sparked a national conversation about the quality of graduates leaving Nigerian universities and whether the academic curriculum is sufficiently aligned with the fast-paced evolution of the global tech landscape.

While acknowledging the concerns raised by the private sector, Vice President Shettima provided a more nuanced perspective on the perceived talent shortage. Represented by Professor Abdullahi Ribadu, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, the Vice President suggested that the lack of local hires is not necessarily an absence of skill, but rather a reflection of economic realities.

He argued that many highly skilled Nigerian engineers and tech professionals are responding to rational market signals, such as currency fluctuations and the allure of globally competitive salary packages offered by international firms. This brain drain is a symptom of a deeper systemic issue where local compensation structures often fail to keep pace with the value these professionals bring to the table.

Therefore, the debate should not be framed simply as a failure of the education system, but as a combined challenge of skill acquisition and talent retention. To address these hurdles, the Vice President advocated for the creation of structured and sustained pipelines that connect universities directly with fintech firms and other emerging industries. He stressed that neither the government nor the private sector can solve this problem in isolation.

By formalizing industry partnership models, universities can ensure that their curricula are updated in real-time to reflect the needs of the labor market, while companies can gain a first look at emerging talent and help shape the skills of students before they even graduate. Beyond the structural changes, Shettima issued a poignant call to the graduates themselves.

He urged them to resist the temptation of taking the path of least resistance for mere survival and instead dedicate their capabilities to solving the pressing problems facing Nigeria. Whether in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, research, or public service, the nation requires a generation of thinkers and doers who are committed to national renewal.

Furthermore, the Vice President highlighted the ongoing efforts of the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to modernize the Nigerian educational framework. These reforms are specifically designed to integrate digital literacy and artificial intelligence into national policy, ensuring that the next generation of workers is equipped for the 21st-century labor market. He emphasized that strengthening institutional accountability and expanding access to quality education are pillars of the current administration's strategy for economic development.

In a touching conclusion to his address, the Vice President praised the American University of Nigeria for its role in the rehabilitation of twelve former Chibok schoolgirls. Their graduation serves as a powerful testament to the transformative power of education and the resilience of the human spirit.

By supporting these students after their abduction by Boko Haram, the university demonstrated an institutional faith that Shettima believes should be emulated by other academic institutions across the country to foster national healing and growth





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Digital Economy Higher Education Workforce Development Nigeria Tech Talent

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foundation for Digital Justice Calls for Release of Social Media Influencer, Justice Chidiebere, Indicted by DSSA non-governmental organization in Nigeria has petitioned for the release of a prominent social media influencer, Justice Chidiebere, after he was arraigned by the DSS. The organization believes that criticizing poor welfare conditions for Nigerian soldiers, which is Justice Chidiebere's primary posting, is a legitimate exercise of freedom of expression and should not be targeted.

Read more »

Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria Member Appeals to Christians, Urges Wise Digital Space and AI UsageA member of the Governing Council/Board of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, has appealed to Christians to make wise use of opportunities in the digital space and artificial intelligence.

Read more »

European Union Announces Lagos as Host for 10th EU-Nigeria Business Forum in 2026The EU head of delegation in Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, has announced that Lagos will host the 10th EU-Nigeria Business Forum on June 25, 2026. The forum is part of efforts to deepen economic relations between the EU and Nigeria, with a focus on boosting investment and strengthening private sector collaboration.

Read more »

AMVCA 2026: A Night of African Excellence in Film, Television, and Digital StorytellingThe Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) returns with a glamorous celebration of outstanding achievements in African film, television, and digital content creation, featuring acclaimed winners and captivating performances.

Read more »