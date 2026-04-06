Stray Bullet Fired by CJTF Kills 14-Year-Old Girl in Maiduguri

A 14-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet fired by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Maiduguri, Nigeria. The Nigerian Army has launched an investigation and expressed its condolences to the family, with four CJTF members arrested in connection with the shooting. Amnesty International has called the death preventable.

The Nigeria n Army has reported that a stray bullet fired by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force ( CJTF ) resulted in the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl in the Costain area of Maiduguri , Borno State. The incident occurred on Saturday, leaving the community in shock and mourning. According to a family friend of the victim, the teenager was at home preparing to attend a wedding when the fatal shot struck her.

She resided in the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) quarters with her family and was in the midst of getting ready for the wedding, having just applied henna with her mother. The details paint a picture of a joyful day abruptly turned into a nightmare. The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting may have originated from the discharge of firearms during a social event in a nearby compound, with further inquiries ongoing to determine the exact circumstances and the responsible individuals. The authorities have confirmed that four CJTF members have been taken into custody in connection with the incident as investigations continue. \In an official statement released on Sunday, Sani Uba, the media information officer for the headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, condemned the incident, describing it as “highly unprofessional, unauthorised, and a clear violation of extant regulations governing the handling and use of firearms.” The Theatre Command emphasized that the Civilian Joint Task Force functions as a support group and is strictly prohibited from indiscriminately using firearms, particularly in civilian areas. The statement also highlighted the collaborative efforts between the military and relevant state authorities, including the Office of the Senior Adviser on Security to the Borno State Government, to conduct a thorough investigation, identify those responsible, and ensure that justice is served. The army appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unconfirmed information while the investigation unfolds, and promised to provide updates as the process progresses. The Nigerian Army has expressed profound regret over the loss of life and extended its sincere condolences to the bereaved family. They have also assured the public that stringent measures will be implemented to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. Further updates will be communicated as investigations progress, as stated by Sani Uba.\The human rights organization Amnesty International has also commented on the event, stating that the victim was buried on Sunday at the Maiduguri cemetery. Amnesty International added that her family and friends are “left seeking answers for a death that was entirely preventable.” The death of the young girl has understandably ignited a wave of grief and calls for accountability, especially with the circumstances pointing to a tragic lapse in judgment and adherence to safety protocols. This incident highlights the challenges of operating within a conflict-affected area and underscores the importance of strict adherence to rules regarding the handling of firearms, especially by auxiliary forces. The investigation will focus on determining the source of the bullet and the events that led to the shooting, including the activities that were taking place during the social event. It is expected that the findings will lead to disciplinary actions against those responsible for the incident. The military authorities are committed to ensuring transparency in the investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of gun violence and the need to prioritize safety and responsible behavior when handling firearms, especially within civilian environments





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Nigeria Maiduguri CJTF Shooting Civilian Military

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