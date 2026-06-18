Strategic Policing Reforms: IGP Disu's Initiative to Deploy Deputy Inspectors-General of Police

The deployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police to their respective geopolitical zones is being hailed as a significant gain for both the Nigeria Police Force and the country at large. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce incidents of kidnapping and violent crimes across the country by enhancing intelligence gathering, community engagement, and inter-state operational collaboration.

The recent decision by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to deploy Deputy Inspectors-General of Police to their respective geopolitical zones is being widely viewed as one of the most strategic policing reforms in recent years.

The initiative represents more than an administrative redeployment, as it is a deliberate operational strategy designed to bring senior police leadership closer to the people, strengthen intelligence gathering, improve coordination, and enhance the fight against kidnapping, banditry, insurgency, armed robbery, and other emerging security threats. The move revives a policing model that has not been fully implemented since the eras of former Inspectors-General of Police such as Tafa Balogun and Ibrahim Coomassie, when senior police leadership maintained a stronger operational presence across various regions of the country





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Policing Reforms Deputy Inspectors-General Of Police Geopolitical Zones Community Policing Intelligence-Led Policing Handshake Patrols Inter-State Operational Collaboration Modernising The Nigeria Police Force Contemporary Security Challenges Experienced Field Officer Strategic Policing Modern Crime Prevention

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