Strategic investments and infrastructure drive Ogun State to become Nigeria second fastest growing economy

The article outlines how targeted fiscal reforms, industrial expansion and major infrastructure projects propelled Ogun State to rank second in nationwide performance rankings, highlighting GDP growth, revenue gains, road upgrades and the new international agro‑cargo airport.

A comprehensive review of Ogun{.

A comprehensive review of Ogun{





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Ogun State Infrastructure Fiscal Reform Economic Growth Industrial Development

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