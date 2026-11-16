AMAA Jury President Urges African Filmmakers to Stop Imitating Western Cinema

Dorothy Wenner, president of the 2026 Africa Movie Academy Awards jury, called on African filmmakers to embrace authentic storytelling rooted in their cultures, warning against imitation of Western cinema and highlighting distribution challenges in Europe.

Dorothy Wenner, president of the 2026 Africa Movie Academy Awards jury, has urged African filmmakers to stop imitating Western cinema and instead develop original storytelling approaches rooted in their cultures and experiences.

African Filmmakers Must Stop Imitating Western Cinema

Speaking on ARISE NEWS, Wenner said African filmmakers must resist the pressure to please foreign audiences and trust their ability to tell authentic stories. She argued that African cinema needs a distinct identity, not a reproduction of Western styles and narratives.

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"This is a new way of telling a story that is not a spoof of Western cinema, but it comes from storytelling from an African background and culture. Authenticity is something that you don't create. It is something where you come to yourself. And it's not an imitation," she said.

She warned emerging filmmakers against copying past winners, urging them to interrogate their own ideas and find fresh ways to tell their stories.

"Don't imitate the winner from last year. Very often it happens. What I think is to really think: what do I have to say? And what is my new way of telling my story, not imitating something that was successful earlier," she stated.

Wenner further urged filmmakers to be bold and adventurous in their choice of subjects.

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African Films Struggle With Mainstream European Distribution

"Surprise the jury. Be courageous. And when it comes to subject matters, look out, ask your friends and trust; do have trust in what interests you," she said. Wenner also lamented the difficulty African films face in securing mainstream distribution in Europe, noting that distributors often dismiss them as too risky.

Drawing from her experience in Berlin, Germany, she said African films, regardless of genre, struggle to access regular distribution channels.

"I'm from Berlin, Germany, and I can only say it's so tough to bring a film of African descent, no matter if it's a documentary, if it's comedy or whatever genre it is, into regular distribution. The distributor says, 'This is so old-fashioned,'" she said.

"Sometimes it drives me nuts. To say, oh, it's such a risk. We are in such difficult times. It is too risky to bring an African film into distribution," she added.

She said AMAA is at the forefront of fighting for new revenues for African cinema.

AMAA Fighting For New Revenues Through Clever Strategies

"So here is where I find AMAA is really at the fore of fighting for new revenues. And not with aggression, but with clever films and with clever strategies," Wenner noted. She also cautioned African filmmakers against tailoring their productions to what they assume European audiences expect from the continent.

"Sometimes it's also, and I hope I don't sound too critical, but sometimes it's also the African filmmaker thinks, oh, this is what is expected from us by the Europeans. And I think this is an outdated thing. This is a trap that I've seen quite a lot also African filmmakers get into," she said.

Assessing entries for this year's awards, Wenner described the quality of films submitted as exceptional, highlighting the emergence of new filmmakers and artists from across the continent.

"This was an exceptional year. I think overall internationally the film industry is in kind of like where do we move to, what's happening, who's coming to the cinemas. And so having had the chance of watching all these films I was extremely happy and excited and especially I would say because there were a lot of surprises.

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Wenner Highlights Exceptional Entries From Across Africa

In such new names and new names filmmakers also in other artistic departments that really climbed to the top in lightning speed and the films that we got to see were surprising, innovative and they have a kind of, there is an urgency to say something and that we got films from all over the continent I think was making all of us very proud," Wenner noted. She singled out Nigeria's The Herd and Kenya's One Woman, One Bra as two outstanding entries at this year's awards.

On The Herd, she said, "This is a film that really, really took me by surprise. And I remember when I was watching it, I didn't know where it would go.

" Describing One Woman, One Bra, she said, "The title is very provocative. It's a satire. It's a comedy. But I can't really remember seeing a film that made international aid and how it affects communities a topic in a feature film.

Stunning, stunning actress, lead actress.

" Wenner also called for new approaches to documentary filmmaking, noting that mobile phones have turned everyone into a director of their own film. "If you go into documentary, allow the new reality in which everyone is constantly having their phones and has become a director of his or her own film. So thereby you have to find new ways of storytelling within documentary. Observe.

Directors Urge Filmmakers To Find Their Own Voice

Observation is very important to create something like authenticity," she said. Also speaking, Director of Programming at the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles, Asantewa Olatunji, urged filmmakers to trust their instincts and draw from personal experiences.

"I think we have to find our own voice. As creative people, that's very important because oftentimes creative people are the lead, you know? So, you find your own voice, and you have confidence in yourself and confidence in your ability to tell that story. And know that what you are telling is based on truth.

Not someone else's truth, but your own truth," she said. She added that filmmakers don't need huge budgets to communicate powerful ideas but must use available resources creatively.

"It's always a big issue, you know, no matter where we are. But how is it that you use the resources that you have to tell that story? How do you apply what you have to communicate those ideas that you feel are important, and how do you do that in a creative way?

" she concluded. Nollywood actors Wale Ojo and Linda Ejiofor were among Nigeria's biggest winners at the 2026 AMAA. The 22nd edition of the awards was held on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.