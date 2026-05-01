Stolen Monstrance Prompts Prayers and Security Review in Owerri Catholic Archdiocese

A Monstrance containing the Blessed Sacrament was stolen from St. Mulumba Catholic Parish in Owerri, Nigeria, prompting a week of reparation prayers and a directive for increased security during Eucharistic exposition across the Archdiocese.

The Owerri Catholic Archdiocese is deeply concerned and has called upon its faithful to engage in fervent prayer following the theft of a Monstrance – a profoundly sacred vessel used to hold the Holy Eucharist – from St. Mulumba Catholic Parish in Owerri.

This distressing incident involved a deliberate and disrespectful intrusion into the church premises by unidentified individuals who breached the sanctity of the space. The perpetrators gained access by compromising the structural integrity of the chapel’s roof, creating an opening through which they descended into the Adoration Chapel. Their target was specifically the Monstrance containing the Blessed Sacrament, which they subsequently stole.

The theft has understandably caused significant sorrow and distress throughout the Catholic community, as the Blessed Sacrament is considered the real presence of Jesus Christ in Catholic theology. Its removal and potential desecration represent a grave offense to deeply held religious beliefs and traditions.

In response to this sacrilegious act, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji of the Owerri Archdiocese has immediately initiated a series of spiritual interventions focused on the recovery of the stolen Monstrance and the restoration of reverence within the affected parish. A formal announcement, released by Archdiocesan Chancellor Rev. Fr. Patrick Mbara, details the Archbishop’s directive for a week-long period of reparation prayers.

These prayers are scheduled to begin on May 1, 2026, and continue daily until May 8, 2026, taking place each day between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm. This period of focused prayer is intended not only as a plea for the safe return of the Monstrance but also as a demonstration of the Church’s commitment to spiritual healing and a response rooted in faith.

The Archbishop views this as a crucial step in addressing the spiritual harm caused by the theft and reaffirming the importance of the Eucharist to the faithful. The act underscores the Church’s belief in the power of prayer to overcome adversity and restore sacredness to a violated space. Beyond the immediate response within St. Mulumba Parish, Archbishop Ugorji has issued a comprehensive directive to all priests throughout the Owerri Archdiocese.

This directive emphasizes strict adherence to established liturgical norms governing Eucharistic exposition and adoration. The Archbishop stressed the critical importance of never leaving the Blessed Sacrament unattended during exposition, highlighting the need for constant vigilance and profound reverence. He further stipulated that Eucharistic exposition should only occur when there is a reasonable expectation of sufficient attendance by the faithful, ensuring that the sacred presence is continuously honored and protected.

This measure is designed to proactively prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future and to reinforce the solemnity and security surrounding the Blessed Sacrament. The Archdiocese has reiterated its unwavering dedication to providing pastoral care and spiritual guidance to its members, emphasizing that even in the face of such a disheartening event, their faith remains resolute and their commitment to the Eucharist unwavering.

The focus remains on healing, prevention, and a renewed dedication to the sacred traditions of the Catholic faith. The Archdiocese is cooperating fully with local authorities in their investigation of the theft, while simultaneously prioritizing the spiritual well-being of the community





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Catholic Church Monstrance Blessed Sacrament Owerri Archdiocese Nigeria Theft Prayer Eucharistic Adoration Sacrilege Archbishop Ugorji

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