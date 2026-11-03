Sterling Bank renews Aké Festival partnership as 14th edition explores Native Intelligence

Sterling Bank has renewed its partnership with the Aké Arts and Book Festival, which returns to Lagos from 19 to 21 November 2026 to explore the theme Native Intelligence and Africa's place in a technology-driven world.

Sterling Bank has renewed its partnership with the Aké Arts and Book Festival, one of Africa's foremost gatherings of writers, artists and thinkers. The festival returns to Lagos from 19 to 21 November 2026 with a conversation about Africa's place in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Native Intelligence Theme Explored

Now in its 14th edition, the festival will explore the theme Native Intelligence. It examines the relationship between the knowledge Africans have developed and passed down for generations and the artificial intelligence systems increasingly influencing how people live, learn, work and communicate. The theme stems from a simple fact: Africa was thinking long before machines were. The elder, the proverb and the folktale represent systems of knowledge refined over centuries.

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Today, artificial intelligence is changing how stories are told, how elections are fought and how truth is reported across the globe. Yet questions remain about how adequately African languages, experiences and cultural contexts are represented in the technologies increasingly shaping the world. For Sterling Bank, which has supported the festival since 2018, the partnership represents a continued investment in the people and ideas shaping Africa's cultural and intellectual future.

Over the years, Aké has provided a meeting point for established and emerging writers, artists and thinkers. It has brought together more than 1,000 creative voices and created opportunities for African stories and perspectives to reach wider audiences. Commenting on this year's convening, Donatus Okpako, Chief Marketing Officer at Sterling Bank, said: Every society has an intelligence, the instinct and judgement employed to read a situation and solve a problem. Africans have always had it in abundance.

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Sterling Bank Supports African Voices

As AI reshapes how we work, bank, vote and learn, the real concern is whether Africa's own ways of thinking help shape the technology it relies on. For fourteen years, Aké has placed African ideas at the centre of global conversations. That is a platform worth standing behind. Native Intelligence does not treat African knowledge as a relic to be kept behind glass.

It treats it as a living intelligence with a claim on the future. Over three days, novelists, poets, journalists, technologists, filmmakers and scholars will examine who gets to decide what counts as knowledge. They will also ask the question at the heart of the festival: whose intelligence are we building the future on?

Lola Shoneyin, Founder and Director of the Aké Arts and Book Festival, said: A machine knows only what it has been fed, and it has not been fed much of us. Native Intelligence is about power: who decides what is true, what is worth remembering, and whose voice the future speaks in? Sterling understands our goal to support and celebrate creativity on the African continent and beyond. We are delighted to work with them again.