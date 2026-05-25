Stella Oduah Declared Winner of APGA Anambra North Senatorial Primary

APGA confirmed former Senator Stella Oduah won the Anambra North senatorial primary with 22,076 votes, dismissing disputed vote calculations and urging grievances to be handled through internal party channels.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA ) has officially announced that former Senator Stella Oduah emerged as the victor of the party’s An Anambra North senatorial primary held on May 23.

Oduah, who previously served as Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and represented the Anambra North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, secured a total of 22,076 votes across the seven local government areas that make up the district. Her nearest challenger, former governor Primus Odili, trailed behind, confirming Oduah’s dominance in the contest.

In a detailed statement released on Monday, APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara, emphasized that the primary election was conducted peacefully in all 99 wards of the Anambra North Senatorial District and that results were announced at the ward level immediately after collation. Opara addressed circulating rumors about alternative computations of the vote totals, describing them as unfounded and mathematically flawed. He clarified that the alleged calculations were based on incorrect data and therefore could not produce a credible outcome.

To reinforce transparency, the party attached a scanned copy of the official tabulation and photographs of the result sheets from each of the seven local government areas, underscoring that the figures had been verified by duly appointed collation officers. The statement also called on any aggrieved aspirants to resolve their concerns through APGA’s internal dispute‑resolution mechanisms, as outlined in the party’s guidelines.

Opara congratulated Senator Oduah on her primary win and praised all candidates for participating in a disciplined and orderly process. He further commended party members in Anambra North for adhering to the party’s code of conduct throughout the exercise. The announcement, reported by Punch journalist Ikenna Obianeri, comes as the party prepares for the forthcoming general elections, positioning Oduah as its candidate to contest the Anambra North senatorial seat under the APGA banner





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Nigeria APGA Stella Oduah Anambra North Senatorial Primary

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