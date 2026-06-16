State Regulators Battle Federal Control in Nigeria's Electricity Sector Amendment

Sixteen state electricity regulators oppose the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill 2026, arguing it reverses constitutional devolution of power and undermines sub-national electricity markets.

A fresh battle over the control of Nigeria's electricity sector is brewing, as state electricity regulators have accused the National Assembly of attempting to claw back powers already devolved to states under the Constitution and the Electricity Act 2023 .

In a strongly worded memorandum submitted to the Senate Committee on Power and obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday, electricity regulatory commissions and bureaus from 16 states warned that the proposed Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill 2026 could reverse one of the most significant reforms in Nigeria's power sector. The regulators argued that the amendment bill, rather than strengthening the electricity market, seeks to restore extensive federal oversight over matters they insist have constitutionally become the responsibility of states.

The concerns were contained in a letter dated May 26, 2026, addressed to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power and signed on behalf of the State Electricity Regulatory Commissions and Bureaus. Signatories included chairmen and chief executives of electricity regulators in Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kogi, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, and Plateau states.

The regulators said they had taken advantage of the Electricity Act 2023 to begin building sub-national electricity markets and had already engaged investors based on the framework created by the law. They noted that they had earlier met with the Senate committee and were subsequently requested to consolidate their concerns into a single memorandum for the consideration of lawmakers, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and other stakeholders.

The letter stated: 'We represent State Regulatory Commissions/Bureaus that have taken advantage of the Electricity Act 2023 to commence the development of our sub-national electricity markets and sectors. We are grateful for the audience you granted us to raise concerns on the ongoing consideration of the proposed Amendment Bill 2026 to the Electricity Act 2023.

As agreed during our discussion, we have collated and consolidated the comments into one document which is hereby attached for the consideration of the Senate and House Committees on Power, NERC and other stakeholders.

' The state electricity regulators identified 17 contentious provisions in the proposed amendments that they believed could undermine the constitutional powers already granted to states in the electricity sector. According to the regulators, these areas of disagreement include the authorization of State Houses of Assembly to legislate on electricity matters, the supremacy of state laws within state electricity markets, and provisions seeking to retain federal control over all activities connected to the national grid.

Other disputed clauses relate to restrictions on states' participation in the wholesale electricity market, matters concerning the Nigerian Wholesale Electricity Market, the authority of states over independent transmission and distribution networks, and the establishment and administration of the Power Consumers Assistance Fund. The regulators also raised concerns over the proposed expansion of the powers of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency, the structure and decisions of the Forum of Electricity Regulators, and the provision granting NERC final administrative appellate jurisdiction on certain issues arising within the forum.

They further opposed provisions designating electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and supply as essential services, as well as clauses dealing with government-owned enterprises as licensees and obligations to host communities. Additional areas of contention include the regulation of intra-state electricity matters that may have implications for the national grid, the imposition of timelines and phased conditions for states transitioning into independent electricity markets, and proposed federal oversight on consumer protection, anti-trust measures, and tariff design within state electricity jurisdictions.

The regulators argued that the disputed provisions require further consultation to ensure that the decentralization objectives of the Electricity Act are not weakened by subsequent amendments.

'A review of the Bill suggests that the general intention is to reverse the devolution of legislative, governance, and regulatory powers over electricity matters that occur solely within the respective states to the state governments, in favor of a reconsolidation of powers at the federal level, with NERC retaining full supervisory powers over the market,' they stated. This development highlights the ongoing tension between federal and state authorities in Nigeria's power sector.

The Electricity Act 2023 was hailed as a landmark reform that allowed states to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity within their boundaries, fostering competition and investment. However, the proposed amendment bill seeks to reintroduce federal control, which critics argue could stifle the nascent sub-national electricity markets. The outcome of this legislative battle will have profound implications for the country's energy landscape, affecting investors, consumers, and the overall reliability of power supply.

Stakeholders are now watching closely as the Senate committee considers the memorandum, with many calling for a balanced approach that preserves the gains of decentralization while addressing any genuine concerns about grid stability and coordination





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