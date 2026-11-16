All 36 State Assemblies Approve State Police Amendment Bill for Presidential Assent

All 36 state Houses of Assembly have approved the constitutional amendment to establish state police, exceeding the 24-state threshold and clearing the way for transmission to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

All 36 state Houses of Assembly have approved the proposed constitutional amendment to establish state police, clearing the way for the National Assembly to transmit the bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, announced the development on Monday in a statement, describing the unanimous endorsement as an unprecedented demonstration of cooperation between the federal and state legislatures. The development means the bill has secured 100 per cent approval from the state assemblies, exceeding the constitutional requirement of at least 24 states under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

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Ogunlana said the bill had satisfied all constitutional and administrative requirements for transmission but that the National Assembly leadership delayed the process briefly to allow for broader national consensus and engagement with all states. He said, Following the completion of the verification process by my Office, the Bill is set for transmission to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for His Excellency's assent.

Ogunlana had earlier stated that the endorsement represents one hundred per cent (100%) endorsement by the State Houses of Assembly which exceeds the threshold of twenty-four (24), provided under Section 9(2) of the Constitution (as amended). The bill, known as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, seeks to establish State Police Services alongside a Federal Police Service.

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It is designed to amend the 1999 Constitution to provide a legal framework for the establishment of state-controlled police formations. The National Assembly had transmitted the proposal to the 36 state legislatures on September 16, following its passage by the Senate on June 24 and the House of Representatives on July 23, 2026. The state assemblies were asked to consider the amendment and communicate their decisions within 30 days.

Unanimous Approval Demonstrates Cooperation

Ogunlana said the unanimous approval reflected cooperation between the National Assembly and state legislatures, as well as constructive engagement between the executive arms of government at both federal and state levels. He commended the 36 state governors, speakers and members of the state assemblies, as well as other stakeholders, for their contributions to the process.

He added that the development would provide a foundation for the National Assembly to transmit other Sixth Constitution Alteration Bills to the state assemblies for consideration. The approval came barely 24 hours after the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, disclosed that 32 state assemblies had endorsed the proposed state police legislation, with reports from the remaining four still being awaited. Bamidele had said the four outstanding assemblies were expected to submit their reports by Tuesday ahead of the National Assembly's resumption.

He had also indicated that the National Assembly was preparing to proceed with the next stage of the constitutional amendment process once the outstanding reports were received. When the Clerk announced the first 28 approvals last week, the proposal had already surpassed the constitutional threshold.

National Assembly Delays Transmission For Consensus

However, the National Assembly leadership allowed more time for the remaining states to consider it. Eight additional state assemblies have now joined their counterparts in backing the proposal. Although Ogunlana did not identify the eight newly approving states, he confirmed that all 36 legislatures had completed the approval process. Ogunlana explained that the National Assembly leadership had earlier delayed its transmission to allow broader consultations and build consensus among all states.

It is important to note that the Bill had long satisfied all the constitutional and administrative requirements for transmission as prescribed by the Constitution and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, he said. According to him, the unanimous support demonstrates cooperation between the National Assembly and state legislatures, as well as constructive engagement between federal and state governments.

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State Governors To Appoint Police Commissioners

Under the proposed arrangement, state governments will establish and operate their own police services alongside the Federal Police Service. Governors will appoint commissioners of police on the recommendation of the National Police Council, subject to confirmation by their respective State Houses of Assembly. State police formations will handle law enforcement, crime prevention and security challenges within their jurisdictions. Proponents of decentralised policing argue that the arrangement will improve intelligence gathering and enable security agencies to respond more quickly to threats.

They also believe that state-controlled police formations will strengthen community policing and address security challenges that vary across the country's different regions. However, the proposal has generated concerns about possible political interference, abuse of authority, inadequate funding and the need for effective accountability mechanisms. Critics have warned that state governors could misuse local police formations against political opponents unless the new structure includes strong safeguards.

Presidential Working Group Submits Draft Bills

Meanwhile, the Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has submitted a draft National Policing Bill, 2026, and 29 related amendment bills to the Federal Ministry of Justice. The ministry is expected to review and validate the proposals as part of efforts to establish the legislative framework for the proposed policing structure.

With all 36 assemblies now having approved the bill, attention has shifted to its formal transmission to Tinubu for his assent, which would pave the way for the implementation of the constitutional framework for state police. The unanimous endorsement also exceeds the constitutional requirement of 24 states under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution for an alteration of the Constitution.

Ogunlana said his office had completed the verification of the approvals and confirmed that the Bill had met all constitutional and administrative requirements for further action.