The Senate has asked President Bola Tinubu to assent to the Sixth Alteration Bill establishing state police after all 36 state assemblies approved it, and urged him to send the National Policing Bill for passage.

The Senate has urged President Bola Tinubu to assent to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, which establishes state police, saying all constitutional requirements have been met.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Senate Leader Michael Opeyemi Bamidele during Wednesday's plenary. The motion seeks to transmit the bill to the President for assent under the Acts Authentication Act, 2004. Bamidele recalled that the Senate and House of Representatives passed the bill on June 24 and July 23, 2026, respectively, with more than a two-thirds majority.

Also read State police: Barau praises Tinubu as Senate sends bill for assent

The National Assembly then sent the bill to the 36 state Houses of Assembly for approval in line with Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution. All 36 state legislatures have now transmitted their resolutions to the National Assembly, fulfilling the constitutional requirements for the amendment. Bamidele urged the Senate to direct the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, to transmit the bill to Tinubu for assent.

He also called on the Senate to commend the President for supporting the constitutional amendment and to urge him to forward the National Policing Bill without delay. He said lawmakers must receive the operational bill for scrutiny and speedy passage to facilitate the new policing arrangement.

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He said: Thank Mr. President for taking ownership and boldly supporting the Bill throughout the process; and also urge him to forward the National Policing Bill that will enable the operationalisation of subnational policing, for legislative scrutiny and expeditious passage by the National Assembly. The National Policing Bill is expected to provide guidelines for setting up, administering and operating state police, including their relationship with the Nigeria Police Force.

Stakeholders Discuss State Police Safeguards

The Presidency has in recent weeks engaged key stakeholders on the proposed legislation. Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) said even lawmakers who initially opposed the proposal could now appreciate the importance of establishing state police. He acknowledged concerns about possible abuse of state police by governors and other political actors but maintained such fears should not undermine the need for the system. He said safeguards should be introduced to prevent misuse, particularly for politically motivated purposes.

Senator Ekong Sampson (Akwa Ibom South) described the development as a significant moment for the Senate and Nigeria, saying the country needed state police despite concerns about possible abuses. He said: This is a great moment for the Senate, a great moment for Nigeria, because this is one bold step that we have taken to strengthen our institutions.

A number of concerns have been raised, some well-founded, about the abuses that might occur within the state police framework, but that cannot detract from the substance of this issue, that Nigeria needs state police. Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) said the country's security architecture needed a major overhaul to address growing security challenges. He said: We have been talking about the defective security architecture in this country, and we believe it is necessary to overhaul the system.

The objective is to allow multiple policing structures, including the federal police and State Police, while the possibility of local government policing may also be considered in the future. Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who chairs the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, commended members of the committee and the National Assembly for their contributions. He said successive administrations had considered establishing state police, but the process had encountered setbacks.

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Lawmakers Praise President For Reform Support

He commended Tinubu for supporting the reform, adding that state police would complement the Nigeria Police Force and strengthen the country's capacity to address security challenges. He said: This is indeed a significant milestone, and we thank Almighty God for allowing us to be part of a historic process that will form an important part of the legacy we are leaving for our nation.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the establishment of state police could reduce security challenges across the states by at least 70 per cent. He said: This will bring down security challenges in our states for at least 70 percent because we are all affected by the insecurity in the country. He described the constitutional amendment as one of the major achievements of the 10th National Assembly. He said: This is a legislation that will not be forgotten.

Senate President Warns Of Jurisdictional Conflicts

It is a major achievement of the 10th National Assembly. Akpabio, however, identified the operational framework as the next major hurdle, warning that clear guidelines would be necessary to prevent jurisdictional disputes between state and federal police authorities. He said: The next step is to address the operationalisation of the system and ensure that there is no conflict between the State Police and the Federal Police.

The proposed National Policing Bill is therefore expected to address issues surrounding command structures, operational responsibilities and coordination between the two levels of policing. Barau said: This is a collective achievement that deserves to be celebrated. The proposed State Police system is designed to complement the operations of the Nigeria Police Force, strengthening our overall policing structure and enhancing our capacity to address security challenges across the country.

The Senate President and his deputy commended Tinubu and members of the federal and state legislatures for their roles in advancing the proposed state police system.