All 36 State Houses of Assembly have approved the state police constitutional amendment. The bill is now ready for President Bola Tinubu's assent, exceeding the required threshold.

Every single State House of Assembly in Nigeria has given its approval to the long-debated bill that seeks to establish State Police services. This unanimous vote clears the final legislative hurdle at the state level, allowing the proposed constitutional amendment to move forward for Presidential assent. The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, confirmed this milestone in an official statement released on Monday, marking a significant shift in the country's security architecture.

Unanimous Legislative Endorsement Reached

Kamoru Ogunlana, serving as the Clerk to the National Assembly, formally announced that all thirty-six State Houses of Assembly have endorsed the specific legislation titled A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Establishment of State Police Services and for related Matters. This result represents a one hundred percent (100%) endorsement rate from the state legislatures across the federation. The total number of approvals far exceeds the constitutional minimum requirement, which stipulates that at least twenty-four (24) state assemblies must approve such amendments under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Also read National Assembly Eyes Friday for State Police Bill Assent Amidst INEC Chairman Controversy and Police Redeployment

Legislative Timeline and Verification Process

The path to this unanimous decision involved a phased verification process that spanned several weeks. The National Assembly had previously reported on November 3 that twenty-eight state assemblies had already approved the bill, which was sufficient to meet the two-thirds constitutional threshold at that time. Following that announcement, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, gave the remaining six state assemblies until November 15 to communicate their final decisions. By the time of the latest update, the count had risen to thirty states with endorsements, ensuring that the bill would ultimately achieve full national consensus.

Advertisement

Deliberate Delay for Broader Consensus

Despite meeting all legal requirements for transmission earlier in the process, the leadership of the National Assembly intentionally delayed sending the bill to the President. Kamoru Ogunlana explained that this strategic pause was necessary to allow for broader national consensus and to engage all the States of the Federation before final submission. The leadership cited the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which outlines the procedures for authenticating bills, but chose to prioritize political cohesion over immediate procedural compliance. This approach underscores the importance of achieving a unified front across different tiers of government before implementing major structural changes.

Executive Synergy and Future Constitutional Reforms

The Clerk described this unanimous endorsement as an unprecedented demonstration of synergy between the National Assembly, the State Houses of Assembly, and the Executive Arms of government at both Federal and State levels. Ogunlana commended the thirty-six State Governors, the speakers of the State Houses of Assembly, and other stakeholders for their cooperation throughout the extensive legislative engagement period. With the verification process now complete, the bill is officially set for transmission to President Bola Tinubu for His Excellency's assent. This achievement also serves as a foundational precedent for the National Assembly to advance other proposed constitutional amendments, specifically the Sixth Constitution Alteration Bills, which will be transmitted to state legislatures for consideration as soon as possible.