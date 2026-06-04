State House Staff to Benefit from New Gratuity Scheme

The State House has announced that retiring staff will be among the first federal civil servants to benefit from a newly approved gratuity scheme. The scheme, introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, will provide a gratuity equivalent to one year's basic salary upon retirement to officers who have served for at least 10 years. The benefit takes effect from January 1, 2026, and complements the Contributory Pension Scheme introduced in 2004.

Retiring staff of the State House will be among the first federal civil servants to benefit from the newly approved gratuity scheme introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 's administration, Permanent Secretary, State House , Temitope Peter Fashedemi, has disclosed.

Fashedemi made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja during a send-off ceremony organised by the State House for two retiring directors and two deputy directors. The Permanent Secretary commended President Tinubu for approving the reintroduction of gratuity payments for retiring federal civil servants, describing the policy as a major step towards improving workers' welfare and recognising years of dedicated service to the nation.

The development follows the approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in March 2026 of a new gratuity scheme for federal civil servants. Under the scheme, officers who have served for at least 10 years will receive a gratuity equivalent to one year's basic salary upon retirement. The benefit takes effect from January 1, 2026, and complements the Contributory Pension Scheme introduced in 2004, which did not provide for gratuity payments.

Fashedemi said the policy was designed to ensure that public servants who devote decades of service to the country receive adequate support and recognition after retirement. He described retirement after 35 years of service or upon attaining the age of 60 as a significant milestone deserving celebration. The Federal Government remains committed to Staff Welfare and Enhanced Value Proposition for Civil Servants, one of the six pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025.

He noted that the State House had institutionalised programmes to recognise outstanding officers both during active service and at retirement, in line with ongoing civil service reforms. Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, reflected on his professional relationship with the retiring Director of Information and Communication Technology, Mr. Francis Isa Wasa, describing him as an officer with an excellent work ethic and admirable human relations.

In his remarks, former Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Nnamdi Mbaeri, now Director of Administration at the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, paid tribute to Wasa, describing him as a dependable and highly professional officer. Earlier, the Director of Administration, State House, Alhaji Abdulkadir Idris, described the occasion as a celebration of officers who had rendered meritorious service to the nation.

Those honoured at the ceremony were the Director of ICT, Mr. Francis Isa Wasa; Director of Internal Audit, Mrs. Adenike Akintola; and Deputy Director, Library and Archives, Mr. Esiyede Godwin. Another retired Deputy Director in the Finance and Accounts Department, Mr. Bukar Usman Goni, who was unavoidably absent, was also recognised. Responding on behalf of the retirees, Wasa expressed appreciation to the State House management for organising the send-off ceremony and honouring their years of service





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State House Gratuity Scheme Federal Civil Servants President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Staff Welfare Enhanced Value Proposition For Civil Servants

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