State Governments Evacuate Students from University Amid Heightened Tension

Multiple state governments have initiated the evacuation of their indigenes from the university following heightened security concerns and the university's decision to postpone examinations. The evacuations, which began on Wednesday, involve hundreds of students and are a response to the escalating tension in the state. The affected state governments are prioritizing the safety and well-being of their students.

The University has postponed all examinations scheduled for the week, rescheduling them until after the Easter celebration. This decision follows the immediate evacuation of students from its hostels on Wednesday as tension heightened in the state. Consequently, a number of state governments have taken action, evacuating their indigenes from the university over the past five days.

This proactive response underscores the gravity of the situation and the commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of students during this period of uncertainty. The evacuations have been carried out with varying degrees of organization and support, reflecting the diverse approaches of the involved state governments. These measures are a clear indication of the urgent need to address the underlying causes of the unrest and to restore a sense of normalcy to the university environment. \On Monday, the Delta state government announced the evacuation of 34 indigenes of the state, citing security concerns. According to Sunday Onoriode, the state director of protocol, the evacuation became necessary following the closure of the university by its management. The Lagos state government also acted swiftly on Sunday, evacuating over 230 students, attributing the decision to the worsening security situation. In a statement released by Mamud Hassan, director of public affairs at the state ministry of tertiary education, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu deployed a convoy of buses, accompanied by security escorts, to facilitate the safe return of the affected students to Lagos. The Adamawa state government followed suit on Saturday, evacuating approximately 120 indigenes from the university. Humwashi Wonosikou, chief press secretary to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, reported that the evacuation was conducted under heavy security. The Cross River state government, through Joseph-Kelvin Enyam, special assistant on student affairs to the governor, announced the evacuation of 37 students from the university. The Benue state government also joined the effort on Friday, evacuating 600 indigenes from the university, emphasizing the paramount importance of safeguarding the lives and welfare of its citizens, especially the students. Tersoo Kula, chief press secretary to the state governor, quoted Hyacinth Alia as saying, This decision became necessary as it concerns the lives and welfare of our people, especially the future leaders studying outside the state. Furthermore, the Bauchi state government, as stated by Hadiza Kango, commissioner for higher education and regional integration, evacuated 64 students from the university. The intervention was a direct response to a distress call from the president of the National Union of Bauchi State Students, Mohammed Suleiman, who alerted the authorities that the students were trapped in their hostels due to the unrest. \In the aftermath of the Rukuba attack, Nasarawa state promptly evacuated 545 indigenes from the university. The evacuation exercise was reportedly carried out in collaboration with the leadership of the Nasarawa State Students Association (NASSA), highlighting the importance of cooperation between state authorities and student representatives in ensuring a coordinated and effective response. The widespread evacuations reflect the depth of concern among state governments regarding the safety and security of their students. The decision to reschedule examinations indicates a recognition of the disruption and uncertainty caused by the prevailing situation, and a commitment to providing a conducive environment for academic pursuits once normalcy is restored. These actions are a critical step in mitigating the potential risks to student safety and in providing reassurance to parents and the wider community. The ongoing efforts of the various state governments demonstrate a collective resolve to address the challenges facing the university and to work towards a peaceful and secure environment for all





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