StarTimes Nigeria to Host Free Live Viewing of Copa del Rey Final Featuring Ademola Lookman

StarTimes Nigeria announces a free live viewing event in Surulere, Lagos, for the 2025/26 Copa del Rey final, allowing fans to support Nigerian player Ademola Lookman and enjoy top-tier football in a communal setting. The event will include fan engagement activities and giveaways.

Football enthusiasts in Lagos and surrounding areas are gearing up for a potentially landmark evening this Saturday, as Nigerian star Ademola Lookman strives to secure his inaugural trophy with his club. StarTimes Nigeria is facilitating this experience by organizing a complimentary live viewing of the 2025/26 Copa del Rey final.

This event, designed to bring top-tier football closer to local fans, is scheduled to take place in Surulere, Lagos. The watch party will be hosted at Citi Lounge, with preliminary activities commencing at 6:30 p.m. Attendance is completely free, requiring no tickets or special entry prerequisites.

The highly anticipated final will feature a clash between Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad, a fixture anticipated to be intensely competitive, with Lookman expected to be a pivotal player for the Madrid outfit.

The Marketing Director of StarTimes Nigeria, Oke Umurhohwo, articulated the company's dedication to enhancing the accessibility of significant football events and reinforcing its bond with the fanbase. He emphasized that the initiative is centered on making the sport more relatable to supporters. Umurhohwo stated, Football in Nigeria is best experienced together, and we want to create that atmosphere where people can come out, support, and enjoy top-level football without any barrier.

In addition to the live broadcast, the event promises a range of fan engagement opportunities, including prize draws and interactive segments. Attendees will have the chance to win exclusive merchandise such as branded jerseys, complimentary subscription packages, and various other rewards.

For individuals unable to attend the gathering in Surulere, the match will be broadcast live on the StarTimes World Football channel and accessible through their mobile application. Umurhohwo further commented, When you have a Nigerian player on this stage, it becomes more than just a final. It becomes a moment for fans here to connect, support, and be part of something bigger.

The match is slated to kick off at 8:00 p.m., and organizers are anticipating a substantial turnout from the football community across Lagos, motivated by both the importance of the game and the allure of a shared viewing experience in a communal setting.

Tunde Eludini, who holds a degree in International Relations from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, is a Senior Correspondent overseeing the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. He brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of the sporting landscape to his coverage





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