Stanbic IBTC Warns Public of Fake Investment Ads Using CEO's Image

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has issued a warning about fraudulent social media advertisements that misuse the image of its CEO and promises guaranteed investment returns. The company has reported the scams to regulators and urges the public to rely only on official channels for information.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a major financial services group in Nigeria, has issued a strong warning to the public regarding fraudulent investment schemes circulating on social media .

The unauthorized advertisements feature the image of Busola Jejelowo, CEO of Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, alongside the logo of Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, and promise guaranteed returns from high-quality stocks. The company has explicitly disclaimed any responsibility for these posts, labeling them as false, fraudulent, and not originating from any of its subsidiaries or endorsed by the group. The misuse of the company's brand identity and executive images is designed to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

This alert follows the widespread circulation of these misleading materials and has been formalized in a regulatory filing. Stanbic IBTC Holdings has reported the fraudulent activities to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria. The institution is urging victims or those who have shared personal or financial details with these scammers to contact law enforcement immediately. The public is advised to exercise extreme caution with any unsolicited communications claiming association with Stanbic IBTC, especially those concerning investments and financial returns.

All genuine information should only be obtained from the company's official, verified social media platforms: @StanbicIBTC on Facebook, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube. The firm reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its brand and customers from such deceptive practices





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Stanbic IBTC Fraud Investment Scam Social Media Busola Jejelowo Securities And Exchange Commission Nigerian Finance Consumer Warning

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