Stakeholders Urge Tinubu to Halt Interference in Supreme Court Ruling on Warri Constituency Delineation

An open letter to President Bola Tinubu from Warri Federal Constituency stakeholders protests alleged executive interference in INEC's implementation of a Supreme Court order to redraw electoral wards, citing threats to democracy.

In an open letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu , stakeholders from the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State have expressed strong dissatisfaction with what they perceive as executive interference in the implementation of a Supreme Court judgment.

The letter, dated March 2026, highlights a series of events beginning with the Supreme Court ruling on December 22, 2022, which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units in Warri South West, Warri North, and Warri South Local Government Areas. This judgment followed an 11-year legal battle by the Ijaw people of the constituency, who have long suffered political marginalization.

INEC initially committed to implementing the ruling, holding stakeholder meetings and conducting field work from July 10 to 19, 2024. The resultant report, presented on April 4, 2025, proposed new electoral wards and polling units, and even recommended the creation of an additional federal constituency (Warri Federal Constituency II) and two new state constituencies to enhance representation.

However, the letter claims that the presidency has ordered INEC to halt implementation due to objections raised by the Itsekiri ethnic group, one of the three indigenous groups in the area. The stakeholders argue that this move undermines the rule of law and democracy, as the Supreme Court's decision is final and binding under Section 287 of the 1999 Constitution.

They call on President Tinubu to allow INEC to proceed with the delineation without interference, warning that failure to do so would set a dangerous precedent for democratic governance in Nigeria. The letter also notes that INEC had already directed political parties to conduct primaries for the newly created constituencies, align with the 2027 general election timetable.

The controversy has sparked widespread concern among civil society groups and legal experts, who emphasize that executive overreach in judicial matters threatens the separation of powers. As the nation approaches the next electoral cycle, the resolution of this dispute will be crucial for ensuring free and fair elections in Delta State.

The open letter concludes with an appeal to the president's commitment to constitutional democracy, urging him to prioritize the interests of all ethnicities in the Warri Federal Constituency over personal or matrimonial ties. The stakeholders remain hopeful that the presidency will respect the Supreme Court's authority and allow INEC to fulfill its mandate without obstruction





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tinubu INEC Supreme Court Warri Delta State

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Atiku Slams Tinubu Administration, First Lady Over Oyo School Abduction ResponseAtiku Abubakar criticizes President Tinubu's government and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for lack of empathy and urgency in response to the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State, calling for action over political celebrations.

Read more »

Peter Obi Criticises President Tinubu's Approval of 1000 Forest GuardsPeter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, has criticised President Bola Tinubu's approval of the recruitment of 1000 forest guards following heightened insecurity in Oyo State.

Read more »

Tinubu hails NAN MD, Ali, at 60 - The Nation NewspaperThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu hails NAN MD, Ali, at 60

Read more »

Ondo lawmaker empowers 300 constituents, mobilises for Tinubu’s re-electionOndo lawmaker Biola Oladapo empowers 300 constituents and mobilises grassroots support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027, highlighting develo

Read more »