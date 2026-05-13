Stakeholders' Training on Implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) on Human Rights in Delta State

A special report about how families coped with the closure of 23 schools in Oyo, an article on Afrophobia!, and the NHRC's call for increased collaboration among stakeholders in the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) on human rights.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River s hope - SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo - Afrophobia!

, By Wole Olaoye - NHRC said the action plan serves as a guiding framework for promoting and protecting human rights in line with international standards. (NHRC) on Tuesday advocated greater collaboration among stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the country s National Action Plan (NAP) on human rights. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training focussed on the implementation of the 2026 NAP on Human Rights in Delta State.

The training was designed to strengthen the promotion and protection of human rights across the state with participants drawn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, civil society organisations and the media. - Mr Ojukwu, represented by the commission s State Coordinator, Chia Nor, called for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders in the implementation of the action plan on human rights.

The meeting reflected a collective resolve to promote accountability, justice, equality, and respect for human dignity across all sectors of society. According to Mr Ojukwu, NAP serves as a guiding framework for promoting and protecting human rights in line with international standards





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National Action Plan National Action Plan On Human Rights NAP On Human Rights Premoting And Protecting Human Rights Stories Of Closure Of Oyo Schools Assistance To Families Affected By The Closure

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