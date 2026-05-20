Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti Call for Intervention Over Alleged Irregularities in Direct Primaries

Some supporters of Tinubu in the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the auspices of a group called Ekiti Network of Asiwaju Youths (ENAYo), have asked the national party leadership to address the alleged irregularities in the direct primaries in the state of Ekiti. According to the group, widespread malpractice during the primary process was detected in a federal constituency. The stakeholders also accused selected actors within the APC in Ekiti of undemocratic practices, and they condemned the writing and declaration of election results in areas where no voting took place.

Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Ekiti have asked President Bola Tinubu and the national leadership of the party to intervene over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the direct primaries in the state.

The stakeholders, under the aegis of Ekiti Network of Asiwaju Youths (ENAYo), said the intervention had become necessary to ‘save the soul’ of the APC in Ekiti. The ENAYo, a support group for Tinubu in the state, alleged widespread malpractice during the exercise, particularly in Ekiti north federal constituency II, which comprises Ido-Osi, Ilejemeje, and Moba LGAs and is currently represented in the house of representatives by Akinlayo Kolawole.

In an open letter addressed to Tinubu, the stakeholders accused some actors within the APC in Ekiti state of engaging in undemocratic practices during the primaries. The letter was signed by AbdulRaman Agboola, coordinator of the group, and Daniel Fatoriji, secretary. The stakeholders condemned what they described as the writing and declaration of election results in areas where no voting allegedly took place.

They are raising this alarm because they are the nucleus of the party in Ekiti state, and they shall still be the ones here to save the soul of the party during the general elections, after angry party members would have left, courtesy of the misdemeanours of the party leadership in the state. That is why they are calling on their dear President, His Excellency, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and our indefatigable national Chairman, His Excellency, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, to quickly address this issue before it gets out of hand





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