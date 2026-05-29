Stakeholders in Nigeria's Leather Industry Call for Stronger Collaboration and Strategic Investments

The Lagos Leather Fair serves as a vibrant showcase of Nigeria's leather craftsmanship and serves as Africa's premier platform for promoting creativity, innovation and growth in the industry. Stakeholders in Nigeria's leather industry have called for stronger collaboration, sustainable practices, and strategic investments to unlock the sector's vast economic potential.

The Lagos Leather Fair serves as a vibrant showcase of Nigeria's leather craftsmanship and serves as Africa's premier platform for promoting creativity, innovation and growth in the industry.

Stakeholders in Nigeria's leather industry have called for stronger collaboration, sustainable practices, and strategic investments to unlock the sector's vast economic potential. The call was made on Friday during a press conference ahead of the 2026 Lagos Leather Fair scheduled to hold from June 27 to June 28, 2026, in Lagos.

Speaking at the briefing, Convener of the Lagos Leather Fair, Femi Olayebi, said misconceptions about the leather industry and a fragmented value chain had continued to limit the sector's growth. According to her, inadequate access to infrastructure remains one of the major challenges confronting operators within the ecosystem.

She noted that the Lagos Leather Fair, now in its ninth edition, was established to address these gaps while creating opportunities for engagement among stakeholders across the industry. Olayebi explained that this year's theme, Beyond The Hide, reflects the need for a strategic shift capable of transforming the African leather sector into a globally competitive industry. For us, Beyond The Hide is more than a theme; it is a call to action.

It is a challenge for each and every one in the room today to take this industry, which is widely regarded as one of the most promising non-oil sectors, very seriously, and begin to identify concrete practical ways to make the ecosystem work. It's a call to scale value. It's a call to build a more connected and sustainable industry, and position that African leather ecosystem as a global competitive force and a meaningful contributor to economic growth, she added.

Also speaking, Director of Photography for the fair, Kola Oshalusi, disclosed that the 2026 edition would feature exhibitions showcasing leading leather designs, industry-focused conversations, masterclasses, and a makers' bench where participants would learn leather production processes. He added that the fair would also include a fashion show, photobooth sessions, and awards aimed at celebrating innovation and creativity within the leather industry.

Representing the bank's SME Partnership and Collaboration unit, Sunmisola Olaseinde described the leather industry as an important contributor to economic growth and a strong example of how small and medium-scale enterprises can drive development while meeting market demands. Olaseinde also reiterated the bank's readiness to collaborate with businesses participating in the fair and support initiatives aimed at strengthening the leather ecosystem.

The Lagos Leather Fair serves as a vibrant showcase of Nigeria's leather craftsmanship and serves as Africa's premier platform for promoting creativity, innovation and growth in the industry





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lagos Leather Fair Nigeria's Leather Industry Stronger Collaboration Strategic Investments Sustainable Practices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

APC Stakeholders Denounce Senator Isah's Suspension as Politically MotivatedA group of All Progressives Congress stakeholders in Kogi East Senatorial District has petitioned the party's National Working Committee over the reported suspension of Senator Jibrin Isah, urging leadership to disregard what they described as politically motivated actions. The stakeholders called on APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda and the National Secretary to examine all documents related to the suspension and ignore a purported letter of rejection being circulated, calling it a case of impersonation. The controversy highlights internal power struggles within the APC in Kogi East ahead of future political contests in the strategically important district.

Read more »

Nigeria Seeks Sustained Collaboration for Electric Vehicle Industry SuccessThe Nigerian government emphasizes the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve success in the electric vehicle industry.

Read more »

Women in Nightlife Campaign Highlights Realities of Female Workers in Nigeria's Hospitality IndustryThe Women in Nightlife campaign uses visual storytelling and personal narratives to showcase the lived experiences of women in Nigeria's nightlife and hospitality sectors, addressing stereotypes and promoting dignity, safety, and representation.

Read more »

Education stakeholders set to examine Nigeria’s education systemLASU's Faculty of Education will host a lecture on June 3, conducting a SWOT analysis of Nigeria's education system and discussing curriculum reforms.

Read more »