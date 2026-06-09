Stakeholders Decry Discrimination Against Polytechnics in Nigeria's Admission Policies

Stakeholders in Nigeria's polytechnic education sector have condemned discriminatory admission policies that peg polytechnic cut-off marks lower than universities, leading to talent drain and declining enrolment. They call for uniform merit-based admissions and inclusion in national research funding.

Stakeholders in Nigeria 's polytechnic education sector have expressed deep concern over what they describe as persistent discriminatory admission policies and systemic neglect of polytechnics. For the 2026 admissions cycle, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board set the minimum baseline for university admissions at 150, while polytechnics and colleges of education are pegged significantly lower at 100.

The stakeholders warned that this trend is discouraging enrolment, depriving the country of critical technical manpower, and undermining efforts to drive industrial development. These concerns were raised at the maiden International Conference of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti Chapter, held virtually. The event brought together academics, administrators, union leaders, alumni, and industry stakeholders.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the conference, participants lamented that disparities in admission cut-off marks between universities and polytechnics continue to fuel a talent drain from institutions specifically designed to meet Nigeria's technical and industrial manpower needs. They noted that negative perceptions and discriminatory practices against polytechnic education have contributed significantly to declining enrolment across the sector.

The communiqué stated, The disparities in admission cut-off mark for universities and polytechnics based on discrimination continue to contribute to talent drain from the institutions which are most suited to serve the needs of Nigeria's industrial development. The conference further observed that the perception of polytechnic education as inferior to university education remains one of the greatest barriers to attracting academically talented students.

The stakeholders said, The perception of polytechnic education as an institution of lesser quality than the university remains a barrier to high-performing students and represents a systemic disadvantage, even in the face of the equivalent, if not superior, rigour and applicability of the polytechnic curriculum. To reverse the trend, the conference urged the Federal Government to implement a uniform merit-based admission policy across all tertiary institutions.

Among its recommendations, the conference called on the government to adopt consistent merit-based admission cut-off requirements between all tertiary institutions, while removing the unfair disadvantage that polytechnics face in the process. The stakeholders argued that technical and vocational education institutions play a critical role in producing skilled manpower required for national development and should not be treated as second-choice alternatives to universities.

The stakeholders noted that despite Nigeria's low tertiary education gross enrolment ratio of 13.5 per cent, enrolment in polytechnics had dropped to below five per cent of youths seeking admission into tertiary institutions. They warned that such a trend poses a threat to national development, particularly at a time when the country is seeking to expand its industrial base and strengthen technical skills acquisition.

Beyond admission policies, the conference identified a range of structural challenges confronting polytechnic education in Nigeria, including inadequate funding, outdated regulatory frameworks, weak industry collaboration, poor digital infrastructure, insufficient research commercialisation, and continued exclusion from major national development programmes. The conference also raised concerns over the newly established National Research and Innovation Development Fund, describing its current governance structure as exclusionary.

While commending the Federal Executive Council for approving the initiative on May 9, 2026, participants noted that the framework failed to specifically recognise polytechnics despite their role in applied research and technical innovation. The conference described the proposed fund, which could provide annual funding of up to $500 million, as the most significant intervention in Nigeria's research and development ecosystem since independence.

However, participants warned that excluding polytechnics from the scheme would reinforce long-standing inequalities within the tertiary education system. The communiqué stated, The NRIDF governance structure presently does not mention polytechnics, but it does mention the Committee of Vice-Chancellors. This exclusion of polytechnics in major national frameworks is a structural risk which must be corrected through legislation before the enabling Act is finalised.

The conference therefore called for the explicit inclusion of polytechnics as eligible beneficiaries of the fund, along with the creation of a dedicated funding stream based on the number of institutions and Nigeria's technical manpower requirements. The stakeholders emphasised that polytechnic education is vital for producing the skilled workforce needed for Nigeria's industrialisation and economic diversification. They urged policymakers to address these systemic issues to ensure that polytechnics can fulfill their mandate and contribute effectively to national development.

The conference concluded with a call for sustained advocacy and engagement with government authorities to achieve parity between polytechnics and universities in terms of funding, admission policies, and recognition. Without these changes, Nigeria risks continued underutilisation of its technical education sector and a widening skills gap that hinders industrial growth and innovation





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