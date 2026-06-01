St Saviour's School and Grange School Dominate Dolphin Swimming League Season 7 Awards

St Saviour's School and Grange School dominated the Dolphin Swimming League Season 7 Awards, with St Saviour's School claiming the Best Primary School title and Grange School topping the secondary school standings. Rising star Naetochukwu Oguegbu of Meadow Hall School and Grange School duo Aidan Dumuje-Abili and Oluwatofunmi Ibidapo were among the standout performers, clinching major honours in the country's premier school swimming competition.

St Saviour's School and Grange School dominated the Dolphin Swimming League Season 7 Awards, with St Saviour's School claiming the Best Primary School title and Grange School topping the secondary school standings.

Rising star Naetochukwu Oguegbu of Meadow Hall School and Grange School duo Aidan Dumuje-Abili and Oluwatofunmi Ibidapo were among the standout performers, clinching major honours in the country's premier school swimming competition. Oguegbu stole the spotlight with an impressive haul of 15 gold medals, earning recognition as one of the competition's top performers alongside Grange's Aidan Dumuje-Abili.

The well-attended awards ceremony in Lagos featured remarks from former President of the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, Babatunde Fatayi-Williams, who described the Dolphin Swimming League as the best to have emerged from Nigeria. For the second consecutive year, Ibidapo of Grange School was named Best Female Swimmer after winning 14 gold medals and one silver medal. League Technical Director Samuel Jesimiel underscored the competition's developmental impact, stressing that it is already producing swimmers capable of representing Nigeria in the future.

He also commended parents and guardians for their unwavering support, which continues to motivate the technical team to raise standards annually. The Dolphin Swimming League is organised annually by Dynaspro Sports Promotion in collaboration with Advanta Interactive Limited. The competition receives technical support from the Lagos State Aquatic Association and is sanctioned by the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the Nigeria School Sport Federation.

Oguegbu's breakthrough performance marked him as one of the league's brightest prospects, signalling the emergence of a new generation of talent in Nigeria's youth swimming scene. The league technical director also praised the parents and guardians for their continued support to the swimmers, which has been a major factor in the success of the league. The event also saw the emergence of Boken Club as the Best Club at both the primary and secondary levels.

The league has been a breeding ground for young swimmers, and it is expected to continue producing top-notch swimmers in the future. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including former President of the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, who praised the league for its developmental impact and its ability to produce top-notch swimmers.

The league has been a major platform for young swimmers to showcase their talents, and it is expected to continue being a major force in the development of swimming in Nigeria. The event also saw the recognition of several swimmers who have made significant contributions to the league, including Oguegbu, who was hailed as one of the league's top performers.

The league has been a major force in the development of swimming in Nigeria, and it is expected to continue producing top-notch swimmers in the future. The event was a major success, with several dignitaries in attendance, including former President of the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, who praised the league for its developmental impact and its ability to produce top-notch swimmers.

The league has been a major platform for young swimmers to showcase their talents, and it is expected to continue being a major force in the development of swimming in Nigeria. The event also saw the recognition of several swimmers who have made significant contributions to the league, including Oguegbu, who was hailed as one of the league's top performers.

The league has been a major force in the development of swimming in Nigeria, and it is expected to continue producing top-notch swimmers in the future. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including former President of the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, who praised the league for its developmental impact and its ability to produce top-notch swimmers.

The league has been a major platform for young swimmers to showcase their talents, and it is expected to continue being a major force in the development of swimming in Nigeria. The event also saw the recognition of several swimmers who have made significant contributions to the league, including Oguegbu, who was hailed as one of the league's top performers.

The league has been a major force in the development of swimming in Nigeria, and it is expected to continue producing top-notch swimmers in the future





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Dolphin Swimming League St Saviour's School Grange School Naetochukwu Oguegbu Aidan Dumuje-Abili Oluwatofunmi Ibidapo

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