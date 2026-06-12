St. Charles Grammar School Old Boys Association Rewards Outstanding Students and Teachers

The St. Charles Grammar School, Osogbo Old Boys Association-Diaspora has rewarded outstanding students and teachers of the school with cash gifts totalling N3m. The gesture is aimed at encouraging academic excellence among students and motivating teachers to sustain the school's legacy of performance.

The St. Charles Grammar School , Osogbo Old Boys Association-Diaspora has rewarded outstanding students and teachers of the school with cash gifts totalling N3m . The President of SCOBA-Diaspora, Mudashiru Adeosun, said the gesture was designed to encourage academic excellence among students and motivate teachers to sustain the school's legacy of performance.

The award, which is an annual event, is aimed at encouraging students and teachers to maintain the standard of the school. Adeosun said the gesture was part of the association's effort to give back to their alma mater and support current students who may not have access to the same level of opportunities enjoyed by earlier generations. He said, 'Many of us benefited from free education, and we didn't even have to pay.

I didn't have to buy any textbooks or pay for anything.

' The society has blessed us, and we have to give back to society also. The association has also been involved in various other projects such as renovations of classrooms, the environment, erosion prevention, restoration of infrastructure, computer, laboratory and information technology centre. The Principal of the school, Mr Oluwatoyin Ajayi, who is also an old student, lauded the alumni for their continued support and investment in the school.

He said, 'They are giving back to St. Charles Grammar School, which made us what we are today. The old students are spending their money to equip this school and put it on a good standard.

' The principal said the intervention would further motivate students and staff to sustain academic excellence and uphold the school's tradition of discipline and achievement





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

St. Charles Grammar School Osogbo Old Boys Association-Diaspora SCOBA-Diaspora Academic Excellence Outstanding Students Teachers Cash Gifts N3m

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Edo State Government Orders Temporary Closure of Three Public Schools Over Security ConcernsThe Edo State Government has ordered the immediate temporary closure of three public secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area due to security threats. The affected schools are Ososo Grammar School, Ososo Comprehensive High School, and Makeke Secondary School. The decision follows a security alarm raised by the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding alleged mass abduction threats in Edo North senatorial district. While all academic and non-academic activities are suspended, candidates sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be allowed to continue under strict security supervision. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

Read more »

Police arrest 22-year-old cult suspect, recover pistol in Lagos operationThe Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected cultist and alleged armed robber in Ebute Metta following a swift response to a distress call from

Read more »

JUST IN: Bandits attack Kogi school, kill vice principal, six-year-old, one otherBandits attacked a Kogi school, killing the vice principal, a six-year-old, and one other. Learn more about the tragic Kogi school attack and ongoing secur

Read more »

Kaiama Grammar School, FGGC, Imiringi, clinch top prizes at NCDMB Science Quiz competitionEach of the three schools went home with prizes, including a set of top-of-the-range laboratory equipment, anatomical skeleton model, microscopes, an electronic compact scale, and a standard printer…

Read more »