SSS Arrests Five Arms Couriers Linked to Boko Haram After Papiri Abduction

Five suspected arms couriers were arrested, revealing a supply chain that fed the Boko Haram attack on St. Mary's Catholic boarding school, and prompting renewed focus on cross-border security in Nigeria's rural regions.

An intelligence‑led operation by Nigeria 's State Security Services (SSS) has recently cinched five suspected arms couriers, including two foreign nationals from Niger, who were linked to the infamous Boko Haram faction responsible for the November 2025 abduction of 315 students and staff from St. Mary's Catholic boarding school in Papiri, Niger State.

The arrests came after a coordinated raid that recovered a cache of 15 AK‑103 rifles, 15 magazines and 1,434 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition. The suspects-Yusuf Mohammed (aka Bature), his associate Mubarak Ibrahim, Goni Ibrahim from the Diffa region of Niger, Tukur Sani, and Alhaji Adamu (aka Gado Banufe)-were intercepted while transporting the weapons along the Zaria-Kaduna highway and later in Yauri, Kebbi State.

Court documents indicate that their role was to supply and move firearms to insurgent commanders operating in the northwest and north‑central regions of Nigeria. The raid sheds new light on the logistics chain that enabled the high‑profile kidnapping attack that unfolded in the early hours of 21 November 2025. Gunmen on motorcycles entered St. Mary's Catholic primary and secondary boarding school in the Ag{wara Local Government Area, abducting more than 300 students and staff members.

While some pupils managed to escape, the majority were ferried through several communities to forest camps around the Kainji Lake National Park-a known sanctuary for extremist groups such as Ansaru and a Boko Haram faction led by commander Abubakar Saidu, known as Mallam Sadiku. The de facto freedom corridor in the Kainji forest has allowed the insurgents to move troops and supplies with relative impunity, raising grave concerns about rural security across Niger, Kebbi and Kwara states.

The SSS insider released mugshots of the detainees and stressed that investigations are now moving beyond the immediate arrests to uncover a broader network that supplied weapons and logistical support to the attackers. Preliminary probes suggest that the five couriers acted as frontline logisticians and that the recovered arms shipment represented only a fraction of the capacity that the Boko Haram cell had at its disposal.

Authorities have committed to pursuing the remaining elements of the supply chain, with the aim of disrupting further terror operations. The international community's focus on Nigeria's escalating insecurity has intensified, as the Papiri abduction highlighted significant vulnerabilities in border management and the protection of rural educational institutions. In the wake of these arrests, senior security officials have pledged to intensify collaboration with neighboring countries such as Niger to thwart cross‑border arms trafficking.

An independent review of the Kainji forest corridor is expected to recommend structural security enhancements, including increased intelligence sharing, community liaison programs and the deployment of rapid response units to rural areas. These measures aim to prevent future kidnappings and restore confidence in the ability of the Nigerian state to safeguard its citizens, particularly those in remote schools. The SSS's success in intercepting these suspects represents a critical breakthrough in Nigeria's ongoing struggle against insurgent groups.

It demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence‑driven operations and signals a shift toward more proactive, cross‑border enforcement strategies. The upshot for Nigeria's security apparatus is clear: dismantling supply chains and disrupting the logistical networks that feed groups like Boko Haram are essential to protecting vulnerable communities and reversing the current trend of radicalization and terror.





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Boko Haram Arms Smuggling Nigeria St. Mary's Boarding School State Security Services

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