Ssekandi Commends Nabbanja for National Development Coordination

Former Vice President Ssekandi praised Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja's leadership during a November 2026 meeting in Kampala. The engagement focused on government coordination, citizen welfare, and constitutional duties under Article 108A.

Former Vice President George Ssekandi has publicly praised Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja for her unwavering dedication to national development and the efficient coordination of government business. This commendation follows a courtesy visit held on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the Prime Minister's office in Kampala. The engagement was characterized by a focus on shared governance responsibilities and the strategic efforts to improve the welfare of Ugandan citizens.

Ssekandi Praises Nabbanja Leadership and Dedication

During the meeting, Ssekandi expressed sincere gratitude for the warm reception and gracious hospitality extended to him by the Prime Minister. He described the interaction as a valuable opportunity to exchange views on critical issues affecting the country's developmental trajectory. In a message released after the meeting, he highlighted the importance of engaging with the highest levels of government to address national priorities effectively.

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Ssekandi specifically commended Nabbanja for her dedication and energy in steering government business. He acknowledged her role as a central figure in implementing policies that uplift the livelihoods of citizens. His words reflected a strong appreciation for her service to the nation and her continued strength in public office. He wished her continued success in her responsibilities as the Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Constitutional Role and Government Coordination

The meeting underscored the critical nature of the Prime Minister's office in the Ugandan governance structure. Under Article 108A of the Constitution of Uganda, the Prime Minister is mandated to coordinate and implement government policies across all ministries, departments, and public institutions. This constitutional responsibility positions the Prime Minister as a vital link in translating national priorities into actionable programs.

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The Office of the Prime Minister plays a pivotal role in monitoring government programs and coordinating public institutions. This function ensures that national development priorities are not just formulated but effectively executed on the ground. Ssekandi's recognition of Nabbanja's efforts highlighted the complexity and importance of this coordinating role in the broader administrative framework of the state.

Meeting Participants and Administrative Context

Ssekandi was accompanied to the engagement by Oscar Mutebi Fransisco, a Private Secretary and Personal Assistant from the Office of the President. His presence brought an additional representative of the Office of the President to the discussions on national development. This attendance reinforced the multi-level nature of the dialogue regarding public service and administrative cooperation.

The gathering brought together leaders with extensive experience in government administration and public service. Such high-level interactions emphasize the importance of continued engagement among senior officials. It serves as a reminder of the collaborative spirit required to advance the country's development agenda. The dialogue focused on leveraging the collective experience of these leaders to solve pressing national issues.

Impact on Citizen Welfare and Future Goals

The discussions took place amid ongoing government efforts to improve household incomes and expand economic opportunities. Key priorities include strengthening infrastructure and improving access to essential public services such as health and education. These goals require seamless coordination among ministries, local governments, and other public institutions to ensure interventions reach their intended beneficiaries.

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Programs targeting wealth creation, agricultural transformation, and infrastructure development depend heavily on effective coordination between national and local administrative structures. Ssekandi's remarks emphasized the value of maintaining relationships among leaders serving in different capacities. Although no specific new programs were announced, the engagement affirmed the importance of sustained commitment to public service and national unity.