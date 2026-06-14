SSDC Chairman Urges Transparency and Professionalism in Regional Development Drive

Chibudom Nwuche, Chairman of the South-South Development Commission, calls for transparency, teamwork, and adherence to regulations as the commission begins its work to accelerate socio-economic development in Nigeria's South-South region.

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC), Chibudom Nwuche , has called on board members and management staff to maintain the highest standards of transparency, prudence, and professionalism as they embark on the mission to drive development across Nigeria 's South-South region.

Nwuche, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, issued this charge during the Fourth Regular Meeting of the Governing Board held in Abuja, as detailed in a statement released on Sunday. The SSDC is one of the regional development commissions established by the Federal Government to tackle infrastructure deficits and accelerate socio-economic growth. It was officially inaugurated on March 25, 2025, following President Bola Tinubu's assent to the South-South Development Commission Bill.

During the meeting, Nwuche emphasized the importance of teamwork, collective responsibility, and strict adherence to the Commission's Establishing Act, as well as existing government regulations and guidelines. He cautioned officials against any actions that could undermine the credibility of the commission or erode public trust. He stated: 'We must not do anything that would bring ridicule to this Commission, embarrassment to our region, or disappointment to those who entrusted us with this important national responsibility.

We must distinguish ourselves by the quality of our conduct and the standards we uphold in managing the affairs of this Commission. We must also ensure that personal interests and egos do not hinder us from fulfilling the mandate entrusted to us by Mr President and the people of the South-South region.

' Nwuche acknowledged that the development challenges confronting the region are complex and require a collective effort. He stressed that no single individual possesses all the expertise needed to achieve the commission's ambitious goals.

'None of us, not even myself as chairman, the managing director, executive directors, nor any member of the board, possesses all that is required to achieve the lofty goals for which this Commission was created,' he said. 'The mandate entrusted to us under the Establishing Act is broad, strategic, and significant.

It seeks to accelerate the socio-economic development of the South-South region through investments in critical sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, energy, waterways, agriculture, industry, environmental remediation, and other key areas provided for in the Act. To achieve these objectives, we must remain open-minded, collaborative, and receptive to constructive ideas and contributions from every member of the Board and Management.

' Nwuche commended board and management members for laying the foundation for the commission's operations despite initial hurdles since their inauguration. He noted that while overhead funds have been released, capital allocations are still undergoing necessary budgetary processes. He urged management to develop quick-win, medium-term, and long-term project plans to ensure seamless implementation once funding becomes available.

The chairman stressed the urgency of delivering tangible results to the people of the region, who have high expectations of the newly established agency.

'This reality underscores the urgency of our mission and the importance of pursuing our mandate with focus, discipline, diligence, and a strong sense of responsibility. We owe our people and the nation a Commission that is focused, disciplined, transparent, innovative, accountable, and results-oriented,' he stated. Nwuche also called for stronger collaboration with governors of the South-South states, the National Assembly, the Ministry of Regional Development, development partners, and other stakeholders whose mandates align with the commission's goals.

The meeting was attended by key officials including the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Usoro Akpabio; Acting Secretary and Board Member, Femi Agge; board members and executive directors overseeing finance, projects, corporate services, commercial and environmental services, and social and human capital development. The South-South Development Commission is expected to spearhead development interventions across the six states of the region, focusing on critical sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, energy, agriculture, environmental remediation, and human capital development.

The commission's establishment marks a significant step towards addressing long-standing regional disparities and fostering inclusive growth in the Niger Delta area





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