SSACO Warns APM Of Electoral Failure In Oyo State

The Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation cites poor turnout at the APM flag-off in Oyo town as evidence that Governor Seyi Makinde and candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi face inevitable defeat in 2027.

The Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation has issued a stark warning to the All Progressives Congress for Oyo State ( APM) leadership, declaring that the group's upcoming political endeavors in Oyo State are doomed to fail. This severe critique follows the notably sparse attendance at the official launch of the party's gubernatorial campaign in Oyo town on Saturday, an event that was intended to galvanize support for their 2027 political ambitions. The organization argues that the public's lack of enthusiasm at this initial rally serves as a clear and undeniable indicator that the electorate has already made its decision regarding the ruling party's ticket and candidates for the upcoming general elections.

SSACO Cites Poor Turnout As Key Indicator

The Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation explicitly stated that the humiliatingly low attendance at the governorship campaign flag-off should be interpreted by APM leaders as a reliable signal of the electoral failure awaiting them in next year's presidential and governorship elections. The rally, which was held at the Durbar Stadium in Oyo town, was originally organized to formally launch the 2027 governorship campaign of the party's candidate, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, along with other APM candidates running for National and State Assemblies. Despite months of planning and extensive mobilization efforts targeting members from all 33 local governments across the state, the event transformed into what observers and critics alike have described as an embarrassing outing for the organizing committee and the party leadership.

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Apologies And Accusations From Party Spokesman

In a formal statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Bisi Oladele, the campaign organization asserted that the poor attendance, compounded by the absence of some key candidates, serves as definitive confirmation of the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (Oyo APC) position. The statement emphasized that the APM lacks both grassroots appeal and meaningful popularity within Oyo State, thereby demonstrating an inability to attract the widespread support necessary for success ahead of the 2027 general elections. Oladele noted that the embarrassing turnout was another confirmation that the people of Oyo State have decisively rejected the party's gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, as well as his political sponsor, the incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde.

Claims Of Wasted Funds And Ego Bruising

The organization highlighted that while Governor Seyi Makinde continues to invest significant Oyo State public funds into Adekanmbi's governorship bid and his broader, albeit viewed as unrealistic, presidential election project, both figures experienced a severe bruising of their egos on Saturday. The SSACO asserted that the sight of the sparse crowd proved that Oyo State people have turned their backs on the administration's political heirs. The statement further questioned whether the citizens across the 33 local governments would ever forget the perceived loss of democratic dividends during the last seven and a half years of the current administration's tenure.

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Allegations Of Stagnant Rural Development

Further criticisms detailed in the statement pointed to specific developmental areas that the organization claims have suffered under the Makinde administration. SSACO argued that agriculture, youth development, and industrialization have seen significant decline due to the current government's policies or lack thereof. Additionally, the organization raised serious concerns regarding infrastructure, specifically noting that rural roads and damaged bridges in local governments have received little to no attention. This neglect is attributed to the paralysis of local government councils, which the statement suggests has been a deliberate consequence of the Governor's administrative approach over the past several years.

Contrasting Messages From Makinde And Allies

The political discourse reached a peak of irony according to the SSACO, as Governor Seyi Makinde reportedly told the small crowd in attendance that Nigerians would show the APC in the 2027 elections what it has not seen before. However, the campaign organization argued that the Oyo State people used Saturday's campaign event to deliver a message that the Governor was not prepared to hear. Instead of the anticipated show of strength, the message conveyed by the low turnout was that his time in power is effectively over, and consequently, his chosen successor does not stand a realistic chance of winning the governorship seat in the upcoming elections.

Future Promises Under The Alli Leadership Agenda

In contrast to the criticisms leveled against the current administration, the SSACO outlined its vision for a potential future under Senator Sharafadeen Alli. The statement declared that when elected, Senator Alli will allow local governments to operate with full autonomy and align closely with the Federal Government. This approach is presented as a remedy to fix the rot of what is described as Governor Makinde's bad governance since 2019. The organization pledged to implement the Oyo AHEAD agenda as a comprehensive strategy to restore democratic integrity, drive economic growth, and ensure that the voices and needs of the grassroots population in Oyo State are adequately addressed and represented in governance structures.