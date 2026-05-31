Spotify's 2026 Songs of Summer Features Dave and Tems Collaboration

Spotify has released its annual "Songs of Summer" predictions for 2026, highlighting tracks expected to define the season's music. Among the featured acts are British-Nigerian rapper Dave and Nigerian singer Tems for their collaborative song, which topped the UK charts and garnered over 500 million streams. The list, compiled by Spotify's global editorial team, spans genres like pop, rap, Afrobeats, and electronic music, and now includes user voting to predict the biggest hit.

British-Nigerian rapper and actor Dave , whose full name is David Orobosa Michael Omoregie, and Nigerian singer Tems , known as Temilade Openiyi, have been prominently featured in Spotify 's 2026 "Songs of Summer" predictions, which were released on May 29.

This list, observed by a correspondent on Sunday, was assembled by Spotify's global editorial team. It highlights tracks that the platform's curators identify as potential summer anthems, based on emerging trends in global music streaming. According to Spotify, their editors continuously monitor the musical environment, selecting songs they anticipate will define seasonal listening across various genres and international markets.

Talia Kraines, Editorial Lead for Pop at Spotify, described the ideal summer song as "one that makes you feel good, that you can listen to outside in the sunshine with your friends, and that has the ability to travel across genres, people, and countries.

" The collaborative track between Dave and Tems first appeared in October 2025 as the fifth song on Dave's third studio album, titled "The Boy Who Played the Harp. " The production was handled by Jo Caleb, Kyle Evans, Jim Legxacy, alongside the artists themselves. The song masterfully blends Tems's soulful vocal delivery with Dave's introspective and lyrical rap style. Commercially, the single achieved remarkable success, climbing to the number one position on the UK Singles Chart.

This milestone marked Tems's first chart-topping entry in the United Kingdom. Globally, the song has accumulated over 500 million streams, underscoring its widespread appeal. Spotify's 2026 "Songs of Summer" lineup showcases a diverse array of international artists spanning multiple genres, including pop, rap, Afrobeats, and electronic music. In a new initiative for this year's list, the platform has integrated an in-app voting feature.

This allows users to participate by casting predictions for which track they believe will become the season's biggest hit, thereby engaging the audience directly in the forecasting process. The list reflects Spotify's influence in identifying and amplifying music that resonates across cultural and geographic boundaries, often serving as a barometer for upcoming global hits. Beyond the summer predictions, the original source contained promotional material and other boilerplate content.

This included an advertisement about acquiring premium domains for profit, a call to follow The Punch Newspaper on WhatsApp for updates, and a brief headline about a presidential primary dispute. These elements are distinct from the core news about Spotify's 2026 "Songs of Summer" list and the featured artists.

Therefore, the substantive news focuses on the selection of the Dave and Tems collaboration, its background, commercial performance, and the methodology behind Spotify's seasonal prediction list





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Spotify Songs Of Summer Dave Tems UK Singles Chart Afrobeats Music Streaming Summer Hits Collaboration

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